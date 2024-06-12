Give Garlic Bread A Gourmet Touch With Truffle Butter

You wouldn't think there'd be a lot that could improve garlic bread. The tried-and-true trinity of fresh bread, garlic, and butter becomes special when it's toasted. The aroma alone is worthy of poetic odes. Believe it or not, there's a way to improve on the near-perfection of garlic bread by making it with truffle butter. The earthy taste of the truffles elevates any homemade garlic bread recipe into the stratosphere. If you received a jar of truffle butter as a gift or purchased some on a whim from a gourmet shop, it's time to break it out. Otherwise, purchase one of the brands of truffle butter Ina Garten recommends for enhancing everything from mashed potatoes to pasta. Or, if you're a hands-on cook, make your own compound butter, tinged with flecks of truffle.

Whichever truffle butter you choose, all it takes is spreading a generous layer onto the cut side of a horizontally sliced loaf (or individual slices) of ciabatta, Italian bread, or French bread, sprinkling on some minced garlic, and broiling until toasted. Adding parsley is a matter of taste, but don't forget a few twists of a good salt to balance the flavors. You can up the umami even further with a sprinkling of Parmesan cheese. Pair truffle butter garlic bread with simple dishes like pasta alfredo, cacio e pepe, or a Caesar salad. It also makes a lovely light meal by itself, with a good cheese and a glass of wine. For a rich indulgence, try it with a hearty bolognese.