Boxed Macaroni And Cheese, Ranked From Worst To Best

Take a stroll down the macaroni and cheese aisle of your favorite grocery store, and one thing is clear — the boxed marriage of noodles and cheese isn't just for kids. Sure, the classic macaroni in orange-tinted sauce is still widely available, but there are varying noodle shapes and sizes, and cheese sauces that are spicy, smoky, and extra sharp.

To help you navigate this overwhelming category, I tapped my 25+ years of experience as a food writer and put myself to work. I sampled 16 nationally available boxed macaroni and cheese brands and ranked them from worst to best. When possible, I chose the classic combination of noodles and cheddar cheese sauce. And while the terms macaroni and mac are emblazoned on all labels, some of the brands feature shells, spirals, and other twisty noodles. I judged each brand on the flavor and consistency of the sauce and the texture of the noodles. While nothing beats homemade macaroni and cheese, there are some true winners in the boxed category. Thankfully, you're never too old for a cozy bowl of macaroni and cheese.