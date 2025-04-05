12 Cheetos Snacks, Ranked Worst To Best

Cheetos represent the absolute epitome of snack food. They're crunchy, covered in mysterious cheese dust, and packed full of less-than-natural-tasting albeit deeply delicious flavors. They're the kind of snacks you can easily eat straight out of the bag — as long as you don't mind having dirty fingers once you've finished your munching, that is. But these days, there are seemingly limitless Cheetos options when you go to the grocery store. At one point in time, it seems like you just had to choose between puffs and the crunchy variety, regular and Flamin' Hot. Now, you'll be met with a wealth of Cheetos flavors that can be hard to sort through.

But no worries. I've done the heavy lifting of trying out 12 different Cheetos snacks, so you don't have to. And I'm here to deliver the important info on which of these snacks are worth the purchase and which aren't. The criteria for this ranking include flavor and texture where applicable and adherence to the name of the product in question. Although we may not have the same faves, this ranking may just help guide you to the next Cheetos snack you want to try. These are Cheetos snacks, ranked worst to best.