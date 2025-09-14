13 Kraft Mac And Cheese Flavors, Ranked

It's nearly impossible to think about macaroni and cheese without Kraft coming to mind. While alternatives have entered the picture, Kraft still dominates the boxed mac and cheese market, and the popular brand's extensive selection has come a long way over the years. Many of us remember the Original Flavor from our childhoods. But nowadays, there are nearly too many varieties to count, including deluxe versions, White Cheddar options, and limited-edition releases, such as Smoky Barbecue and Pizza.

With so many upgraded Kraft Mac & Cheese options available, it can be hard to determine which to pick up for a quick weeknight meal. Is it worth sticking with the Classic Flavor, or is White Cheddar the better alternative? Should you spring for the Deluxe style, or will those classic elbow noodles do the job? To help eliminate any indecision, I've tasted thirteen different Kraft Mac & Cheese flavors to pinpoint which are the very best.

This ranking includes the original Kraft "Blue Box" products and the Deluxe line, with flavors ranging from cheesy to cheesier, and from jalapeño to ranch. When testing these mac and cheese samples, I took note of how good they tasted, whether they lived up to their stated flavors, and the level of cheesiness.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.