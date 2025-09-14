13 Kraft Mac And Cheese Flavors, Ranked
It's nearly impossible to think about macaroni and cheese without Kraft coming to mind. While alternatives have entered the picture, Kraft still dominates the boxed mac and cheese market, and the popular brand's extensive selection has come a long way over the years. Many of us remember the Original Flavor from our childhoods. But nowadays, there are nearly too many varieties to count, including deluxe versions, White Cheddar options, and limited-edition releases, such as Smoky Barbecue and Pizza.
With so many upgraded Kraft Mac & Cheese options available, it can be hard to determine which to pick up for a quick weeknight meal. Is it worth sticking with the Classic Flavor, or is White Cheddar the better alternative? Should you spring for the Deluxe style, or will those classic elbow noodles do the job? To help eliminate any indecision, I've tasted thirteen different Kraft Mac & Cheese flavors to pinpoint which are the very best.
This ranking includes the original Kraft "Blue Box" products and the Deluxe line, with flavors ranging from cheesy to cheesier, and from jalapeño to ranch. When testing these mac and cheese samples, I took note of how good they tasted, whether they lived up to their stated flavors, and the level of cheesiness.
Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
13. Thick 'N Creamy
You may be wondering how Kraft's Thick 'n Creamy Mac & Cheese could possibly differ from the classic version when the noodles are indistinguishable, the cheese comes in an identical packet, and the cooking instructions are exactly the same. Well, you aren't alone. I felt the same way before sampling this one, because from my humble perspective, there's no way that a sauce could be impressively thick or creamy when it comes prepackaged as a powder.
As it turns out, my assumptions were correct. Thick 'N Creamy wasn't bad by any means, but it tasted exactly like the original Kraft pasta, with no added complexity or nuance. Obviously, the Original Flavor is pretty good, but it feels a bit misleading for Kraft to market this as a wholly unique "flavor" when it doesn't really taste any different. I wouldn't say that this was bad — none of the entries on this list were, necessarily — but there's simply no reason I'd reach for this box over the Original Flavor, or any other for that matter.
12. Three Cheese
Here, I ran into the same problem I encountered with the Thick 'N Creamy flavor. I initially questioned whether Kraft's Three Cheese Mac & Cheese would really taste like three distinct cheeses, and, unfortunately, I was proven right. Again, I have to clarify that this mac and cheese wasn't bad, but I'm ranking it this low because it didn't live up to the flavor listed on the box. Ultimately, I can't give you a reason to choose this one over the tastier alternatives.
It's also unclear which three cheeses are meant to be in this mac and cheese. The ingredients list doesn't mention any specific cheeses, so it's a bit of a mystery all around. Does it taste cheesy? Sure. Does it taste cheesier or more complex than any of the other options? No, and that's exactly why its ranking is so poor — it's a forgettable flavor, and one that definitely doesn't live up to its "Three Cheese" title.
11. Smoky Barbecue
If there's one product in this lineup that I was most intrigued by, it was Kraft's Smoky Barbecue flavor. I saw some real potential with this one, because after all, BBQ pulled pork mac and cheese is an absolute delicacy. And, generally speaking, cheesy pasta pairs exceptionally well with a classic barbecue flavor. Ultimately, however, this one was a bit of a disappointment. I do appreciate the attempt at creativity and the fact that it offers something a little more interesting than a plain cheese flavor, but I wasn't quite sold on the approach that Kraft took.
More specifically, the flavor leaned a little too heavily on the "smoky" aspect and not enough on the "barbecue" side. In fact, the barbecue flavor was pretty weak overall, and the smokiness made the pasta taste slightly bitter. There was still some cheesiness at play, which helped balance some of the smokiness, but this isn't a flavor that I would choose again. Had there been a little more cookout character and a touch of homemade barbecue sauce-like sweetness, I think this variety could have been a hit.
10. White Cheddar
As someone who is generally a fan of white cheddar-flavored macaroni and cheese, I found Kraft's White Cheddar shells to be a little underwhelming. While white cheddar can be great with pasta — dare I say, even better than classic cheddar in many cases — it has to be done right. Otherwise, it can come across as bland, and I fear that's the case with Kraft's take on the flavor.
While there was some nice creaminess to this mac and cheese, and a tasty, mild cheddar-forward character, nothing really made this flavor stand out. Also, the shell-style pasta didn't do the dish any favors, as it tended to clump together. I think classic elbow-shaped macaroni would have been a better option. Of course, it's ultimately about taste, and this White Cheddar flavor was just a little too dull. It didn't taste unpleasant, but it needed more cheesiness, savoriness, and "oomph" to be a true contender in this ranking.
9. Deluxe Four Cheese
The first Deluxe Kraft Mac & Cheese to enter this ranking is the Four Cheese flavor, and this one actually provides some clarity on what those cheeses are meant to be. According to the package, the sauce contains a blend of cheddar, Parmesan, Colby, and Havarti cheese. Did this four-cheese sauce taste good? Absolutely. Did it taste like four distinct cheeses? Not really.
I understand that it's pretty hard to make four different cheeses stand out in one sauce, and for what it's worth, I do think it was a little more complex than other options on this list. That said, its poor placement in the rankings is ultimately because the sauce doesn't really live up to the flavor it's meant to represent. The pasta mostly just tasted like plain mac and cheese. It was very cheddar-forward and slightly sharp, but otherwise, it was nothing to write home about. This isn't a bad flavor by any means, but since it doesn't really stand out in any way, I can only rank it so high.
8. Ranch
While I wouldn't call myself a massive fan of the stuff, I certainly enjoy a great ranch dressing, and I can respect the idea of ranch-flavored foods. One such ranch-inspired dish that I found surprisingly tasty was none other than Kraft's Ranch Mac & Cheese flavor. The cheesy seasoning really did manage to capture at least some essence of that quintessential ranch character. However, it is possible that I appreciated the added complexity it brought to the pasta more than the flavor itself.
Either way, I'd consider Kraft's Ranch Mac & Cheese to be a winner, if not necessarily a runaway champion. It had a level of sweetness that I was hoping would be present in the Smoky Barbecue flavor, even though it tasted a bit odd at first. After a few bites, however, that slight sweetness began to work well alongside the ranch, cheese, and herb flavors at play. Although I don't necessarily see myself reaching for this Kraft flavor the next time I'm at the store, I have to give it some credit for tasting pretty good. Plus, anyone who does happen to be a ranch fanatic will likely appreciate this variety even more than I did.
7. Jalapeño
There's nothing quite like a hint of spice to liven up a pasta dish, and that extra heat works exceptionally well here. If there's one minor complaint I have about mac and cheese in general, it's that it can taste a bit one-dimensional. Plain mac and cheese is very savory, but often lacks complexity. Adding a touch of chili spice is the perfect way to switch things up, and that's exactly what Kraft's Jalapeño Mac & Cheese does.
Perhaps my favorite thing about this flavor is that it packs a nice, spicy punch without the heat being overbearing. The pasta still tasted very much like classic Kraft Mac & Cheese, but that added tang makes things much more interesting. I also appreciated that the seasoning tastes a lot like real jalapeño peppers, as opposed to just having a vague spicy element. Overall, I definitely consider Kraft's Jalapeño Mac & Cheese to be a worthy choice, both from a taste perspective and in terms of staying true to the flavor it's meant to represent. The only reason this one isn't ranked higher is that other variants impressed me even more.
6. Original Flavor
Here's the one that started it all — Kraft Original Flavor. The mealtime classic that many of us remember from our childhoods. I'm pleased to say that the standard cheese flavor has stood the test of time and continues to provide that no-frills, savory goodness. It's mac and cheese the way it should be.
While some might argue that the original version is a bit boring, I'd counter that it serves its intended purpose. Nobody opens a box of Kraft Original Flavor with the expectation that it will pack in a ton of complex tasting notes or redefine the mac and cheese game. They're picking it when they want something reliable and consistent, which is precisely what you'll get with this one. It's familiar and comforting, beloved by adults and picky kids alike. I could only realistically rank this one so high because, in my opinion, there are tastier and more interesting choices available. However, for those who want a tried-and-true Kraft flavor, you can't go wrong with the original.
5. Deluxe Original Cheddar
In my experience, Kraft's Deluxe range tends to have superior options compared to its Blue Box selection. This is largely because the Deluxe options come with a liquid cheese sauce as opposed to the powdered version. A great example is Kraft's Deluxe Original Cheddar Mac & Cheese, which truly elevates the savory goodness of the classic flavor.
For those who enjoy a saucy, ultra-cheesy dish, Deluxe Original Cheddar is a safe bet. The sauce that's provided is almost impossibly cheesy, with an extra-rich and creamy profile that the powdered cheese packets just can't compete with. Plus, you can't go wrong with those larger elbow noodles, making this Deluxe option a real winner. Is Original Cheddar the best of the Deluxe range? No, but it is a solid pick, especially for those who want a slightly improved Kraft Mac & Cheese experience without modifying the basic flavors.
4. Pizza
I can't lie — I didn't expect much from Kraft's pizza-flavored mac and cheese. If anything, I thought I'd actively dislike it. However, not only was I proved wrong, but it ended up being my favorite of the non-Deluxe flavors, and a strong contender overall.
Although I couldn't pinpoint precisely what it was that made this mac and cheese taste like pizza, it still effectively captured its essence. I wouldn't exactly say the pasta tasted like pepperoni, but it did have a notable tomato flavor to it, and an underlying sweetness. And, of course, the pasta was cheesy, so this really did taste like mac and cheese with a whisper of pizza. Had it tasted too much like pizza, I don't think this one would have worked as well. But the pizza aspect was subtle and tomato-y, enhancing the already-tasty flavor of the mac and cheese rather than overwhelming it, and resulting in a surprisingly solid addition to Kraft's lineup.
3. Deluxe Sharp Cheddar
There are quite a few cheddar varieties out there, though few can compete with the nuanced goodness of a well-aged, sharp cheddar cheese. Mild cheddar is undeniably tasty, albeit somewhat bland and unexciting. There are white cheddars, medium-strength cheddars, and everything in between, but all of them can seem a bit underwhelming compared to the sharp kind. It's such a simple cheese, yet that extra edge goes a long way in adding some much-needed complexity.
The cheddar hierarchy is also reflected in Kraft's mac and cheese varieties, as evidenced by the brand's Deluxe Sharp Cheddar flavor. I'm not going to sit here and tell you that this mac and cheese tastes extraordinarily different than the Original Cheddar version. Still, that sharpness goes a long way in making the pasta a little more exciting. I could definitely pick up on some extra tanginess in this one, which significantly improves each cheesy bite after the next. Deluxe Sharp Cheddar is, in my opinion, an absolute go-to and even more worthy of being your dinner than the Deluxe Original Cheddar flavor.
2. Deluxe White Cheddar & Garlic & Herbs
Although Kraft's Blue Box White Cheddar shells weren't a huge hit in my opinion, the Deluxe White Cheddar & Garlic & Herbs flavor was a different story. There are several reasons why this one works so well. For starters, the white cheddar sauce packet was impressively delicious all on its own, tasting rich, creamy, and ultra-savory. But the added garlic-flavored seasoning? That's what really took this over the edge.
I did worry that the garlic flavor might be too intense and overwhelm the delicate white cheddar, but everything worked really well together. The cheesy pasta had a remarkable depth, while the garlic added a pleasant pungency, and the herbs provided a subtle flavor boost. I can't tell you exactly what those herbs were, as they're not specified in the ingredients list, but my best guesses would include oregano. My biggest gripe with many of Kraft's macaroni and cheese variants is that they're somewhat one-note, but the White Cheddar & Garlic & Herbs flavor was an exception. It's the perfect option for those who love white cheddar-flavored mac and cheese but want something with a little extra pizzazz.
1. Southern Homestyle
Eating my way through so many Kraft Mac & Cheese variants was a real journey. Some were forgettable, while others were undeniable hits. My undisputed champion, however, was the Deluxe Southern Homestyle. This flavor takes all the cheesy goodness of the Deluxe Cheddar, but adds crispy breadcrumbs and a black pepper seasoning packet to boot — what's not to love?
I've talked about wanting more flavor dimensions in my mac and cheese, and Southern Homestyle delivered with its pepper-forward seasoning, which also includes notes of garlic and onion. Something I hadn't considered, however, was an extra textural element, but this variant delivered that with the breadcrumbs. I know that a crunchy topping on mac and cheese can be controversial, but I love the subtle crispiness that contrasts with the soft pasta and rich, creamy sauce. Thanks to these simple improvements, I could've been convinced that this mac and cheese was homemade and didn't come out of a box. If that's not a sign of a winning Kraft Mac & Cheese flavor, then I don't know what is.
Methodology
There was more to sampling these Kraft Mac & Cheese flavors than simply determining which ones tasted good or bad. Realistically, none of these was terrible, so it came down to identifying those I felt were better than good. I also assessed how effectively the specific flavor additions worked with mac and cheese. For example, the Pizza variant proved to be a more successful combination of flavors than the Smoky Barbeque.
Ultimately, many of these pastas were very similar to one another. Therefore, another key factor in my rankings was identifying which products accurately represented the flavor on the label, and which were merely regurgitations of the Kraft Original Flavor without actually tasting different. As such, Thick 'N Creamy and Three Cheese were ranked low, not because they were unpleasant, but because they were too similar to the classic variety.
I didn't factor in cooking time or simplicity when creating my rankings, because these factors didn't vary significantly. The classic Blue Box options require boiling the pasta for approximately eight minutes, draining it, and then mixing in the cheese packet with butter and milk. For the Deluxe flavors, you need to boil the pasta for about 11 minutes before draining it and stirring in the cheese sauce.