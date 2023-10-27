The Breadcrumb Substitute For Crunchy, Buttery Mac And Cheese

A traditional bowl of mac and cheese is just about perfect all on its own, but it's always fun to try out new ways to upgrade the familiar dish. One of these is by using breadcrumbs to add crunchiness to the gooey mac and cheese. But what if we told you there was another ingredient to replace the breadcrumbs that would make the mac and cheese even more memorable?

Enter the buttery cracker. Ritz crackers will add that crunch that you're looking for, just like the breadcrumbs do, but will also bring in a delicious buttery flavor to make the creamy dish even more decadent and delicious. We think you won't look back. The Ritz cracker method is used for Tasting Table's simple mac and cheese (with crunchy topping) recipe, which was developed by Christina Musgrave. It's a fairly standard mac and cheese recipe, flavored with a delicious grating of sharp cheddar cheese, but it's baked with the buttery cracker topping for an extra crunchy super-tasty crust. Using crackers takes the same amount of time as using breadcrumbs, so there's no extra hassle. In fact, the entire dish is done in 40 minutes, 30 of which are spent in the oven.