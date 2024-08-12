Review: Kraft's New Boxed Mac And Cheese Varieties Offer Orange-Hued Hints Of Jalapeño And Ranch

I confess — I upgrade boxed mac and cheese. You can catch me in the kitchen with a garlic clove floating in the boiling brined water, before I sprinkle fresh herbs atop a steaming bowl of the orange manna, and then swirl sriracha into this college-student staple. You add milk to the neon powder? Buddy, I use heavy cream. You add butter? I'm using the grass-fed and cultured stuff.

I've experimented with aromatics, fats, proteins; you name it. I've saved tablespoons of the starchy cooking water to improve the sauce, and hopefully appease the ghosts of my Italian ancestors screaming at me for not using fresh pasta. And the truth is, you can only moderately improve on the basic article. In the final product, you're not adding to, so much as pivoting from, the powerful flavor, all for variety's sake. And variety is good! But so is the no-fuss satisfaction of an unaltered box of mac and cheese — particularly when I've been reviewing whiskeys all evening, and turning on a stove already tests the limits of my culinary prowess.

But what if Kraft upgraded its product for us? In that case, we'd enjoy such enhanced flavors with none of the extra effort. Well, great news! Two new flavors just dropped: ranch for you cream-loving cowpokes, and jalapeño for when the spice is nice. Let's try 'em!

Recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional products provided by Kraft.