What Is Jalapeño Powder And How Is It Best Used?

The jalapeño is a widely enjoyed ingredient thanks to its bright green color, satisfying crunch, and — above all — its ability to bring a spicy kick to dishes like carne asada and Texas green sauce. There are times when you may want the benefits of jalapeño flavor without adding the pepper itself, whether you're making a dry rub or simply looking for something more shelf stable. If you've found yourself looking for a solution, we've got just the recommendation for you: jalapeño powder.

Jalapeño powder is the result of drying and grinding fresh jalapeño peppers into a fine consistency similar to other seasonings. Not only does it taste great, but making it at home gives you a clever way to preserve any extra fresh jalapeños you may have on hand, since it retains the pepper's flavor very well. The final powder is moderately spicy and has a pleasant, vegetal taste lingering beneath its initial heat.