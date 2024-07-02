Ranch Absolutely Belongs In Your Next Pasta Salad

Pasta salad is great any time of year, but there's something about the hot, summer months that really makes it shine. Maybe that's because it's good to have on hand when it's too hot to cook and also perfect for bringing to gatherings. It's also easy to whip up, refrigerates well, and gets even better with time. There's no shortage of ways to prepare pasta salad, with seemingly endless opportunities to customize using your choice of veggies, meats, cheeses, other mix-ins, and plenty of flavorful dressings. Ranch is an iconic option which can add zing and nostalgic flavor to your pasta salad and delight everyone's tastebuds.

Whether you make homemade buttermilk ranch dressing, opt for your favorite store-bought brand, or turn to a packet of ranch seasoning, the dressing works well with many different ingredients. This chicken bacon ranch pasta recipe, for example, features classic pairings and is super easy to make. It can be chilled and served as a cold pasta salad, making it great for lunch, a side dish, or for eating right out of the bowl. Additions like red onion, bell pepper, tomatoes, or even cheddar cheese can help you add your own spin to the dish.