Is Velveeta Real Cheese? Here's What It's Actually Made Of

Cheese is mysterious on many levels, from medieval monastery cheeses to Tibetan yak curds, Indian paneer, and countless unique cheeses from France and across Europe. America has its own share, with small artisan cheesemakers on the rise, and states like Wisconsin reportedly doling out at least 2 billion pounds of cheese every single year. But ask anyone to name a uniquely American cheese, and it's likely that the ultra-processed cheesy Velveeta gets a mention. It's one of those ever-present, widely distributed, and wildly popular "cheeses" perched on grocery shelves across the nation. But is calling it a cheese even accurate?

The answer to that is a bit nuanced, but Velveeta in its current form is inherently (and unfortunately) not a real cheese. By the defining standards of the FDA, it's instead classified as a "pasteurized process cheese product." This is a 2002 re-classification from its former grouping amongst items considered "cheese spreads." Earlier still, at its very beginning in 1918, it actually was a genuine cheese, albeit one made from scraps of various cheeses such as cheddar, Colby, and Swiss, plus an emulsifier. Little of that applies in today's version of Velveeta.

Though Velveeta is no longer an FDA-defined genuine cheese, it does have some similarities, namely pasteurized milk and cheese culture. It also contains whey, canola oil, milk protein concentrate, modified starch, salt and a string of other additives for things like preservation, its bold orange color, and that velvety smooth texture from which its name derives.