10 Facts About Costco's Kirkland Signature Rotisserie Chicken

There are so many Costco products that make getting a membership worth it, but perhaps one of the most beloved is the chain's rotisserie chicken. With a price tag of $4.99, it's one of the best grocery deals ever, even as grocery prices continue to rise and seemingly everything — including meat — is getting more expensive. And if you're a Costco member yourself, there's an excellent chance that you've snagged yourself a rotisserie chicken there on a night when you just wanted a simple, easy dinner. After all, there are seemingly countless ways to use a rotisserie chicken to make a complete meal.

Even if you've purchased countless Kirkland Signature rotisserie chickens in your tenure as a Costco member, though, there's probably a lot you don't know about them. We're taking a closer look at this iconic prepared food offering at Costco to explore how the grocery store keeps the price so low, where the chicken comes from, and which prominent celebrity chef has denounced it despite its popularity. And if you've never tried the rotisserie chicken at Costco before? Maybe learning more about it will prompt you to give it a try next time — or swear off of it entirely.