We Tried 7 Grocery Store Rotisserie Chickens And Ranked Them Worst To Best

There are so many reasons store-bought rotisserie chickens are popular. They are a quick fix for an easy meal. The chicken can be used in so many different dishes or easily eaten on its own with a simple side. They are generally well-priced, and many stores offer weekly deals so you can get even better savings. And most of us don't have the means or time to make a rotisserie or full roasted chicken at home. So, it's nice that this affordable and tasty option is available.

But who has the best one? That is what I went in search of when I taste-tested seven different grocery store rotisserie chickens. And I am about the most blind taste tester you can get when it comes to this particular item. Never before had I purchased a store-bought rotisserie chicken!

Growing up on a farm and currently having chickens of my own (that we should not have named) makes it difficult for me to eat bone-in chicken. While I have tasted some delicious roasted chicken in family homes, I prefer some cognitive dissonance in my own. But I knew where my bar was set.

I went into this tasting looking for something well-seasoned, visually appetizing, and offered a serving size that could easily make a meal for two to four people. Little did I know, it wasn't going to be that easy. So, doing my best to stick with those criteria, here is my ranking and subsequent explanations.