10 Ways To Upgrade Homemade Chicken And Dumplings

Making your dumplings from scratch is the way to go if you're looking for the tastiest chicken and dumplings possible. To do that, you're only going to need a few ingredients, with flour playing the most important role in the recipe. Whether you decide to make your dumplings flat or in another, thicker shape, you're going to be forming them on a workspace sprinkled with flour. Now, you might think that when you're finished forming the dumplings, you should try to shake off that excess flour. But in reality, you should keep them covered in that coating instead.

Why don't you want to dust off that extra flour? It all comes down to the broth. The best chicken and dumplings recipes yield a creamy, velvety broth, and the extra flour that comes off the dumplings and mixes into the broth is what makes that happen. If you add flour straight to the broth, you're likely to end up with little floating chunks of flour that ruin the texture of the soup. But when that flour gets into the soup via the dumplings, it just thickens the texture, giving you that consistency you're looking for. Isn't it great when an upgrade actually requires less work in the kitchen?