Chinese Restaurant Syndrome: The Racist Myth And How Asian Cookbook Authors Are Dismantling It

While Chinese food has become an ubiquitous and multi-faceted part of the American culinary landscape, that wasn't always the case. Its history here has been colored with misunderstandings and misinformation. And for gen Xers and millennials growing up, it's very likely that you didn't eat at Chinese restaurants in America without hearing of 'Chinese Restaurant Syndrome' (CRS) and the dangers of eating MSG.

The term was coined in 1968 in a letter published in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) to describe a set of symptoms like headaches and heart palpitations some people claimed to experience after eating Chinese food made with monosodium glutamate. While the letter was eventually determined to be fraudulent and completely false, the racist notions it put forth have had lasting impacts. And in the decades that followed, it has helped to perpetuate stigma and mistrust against MSG and Chinese/Asian food, even though the Food and Drug Administration has long determined MSG is not really bad for you and is safe to consume.

The time for reckoning is upon us. Chefs and activists around the country are demanding accountability and an end to the harmful stereotypes of Chinese cuisine and culture. To be transparent, I am one of those activists, and feel deeply connected to this issue. For the longest time, I too thought MSG was unsafe for me, even though I never experienced CRS symptoms. I also grew up being ashamed of being Chinese. I remember as a child walking the streets of Coney Island, an adult shouted at me to, "Go back to China and take your Chinese restaurants with you."

It's 2024 and there's no place for racism or unfounded stigma in the food world. It's time to put these misconceptions to rest, celebrate Asian cuisine, and embrace the truth about MSG.