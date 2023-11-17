MSG Is The Secret Ingredient To Take Your Holiday Dishes To The Next Level

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Did you know there's a secret ingredient that can take your holiday dishes to the next level? It's none other than the often misunderstood monosodium glutamate (MSG). As harmless as the salt, sugar, and pepper in your pantry, MSG has had a historically bad rep, primarily due to the misconception that is unhealthy. But this savory add-in can elevate a range of dishes, including the popular foods we enjoy around the holidays.

To explore how we can best use this once-misunderstood and now exonerated flavor enhancer, Tasting Table chatted exclusively with experts, including Chef Jon Kung, a self-taught cook, culinary influencer, and best-selling author of "Kung Food," and Chef Christopher Koetke, a corporate executive chef at Ajinomoto North America. Kung and Koetke shared their insights and tips on integrating the transformative MSG into traditional and beloved holiday dishes.

"Umami is one of our five basic tastes and contributes mightily to delicious food. MSG is basically pure umami. As such, MSG is ideal to incorporate into holiday dishes because of how versatile it is. It is great to add to roasted vegetables, hearty gravy or even to desserts where it can contribute a unique savory component," Koetke emphasizes. Meanwhile, Kung stresses how just a touch of MSG enhances flavors and can make your savory holiday dishes, like ham and Brussels sprouts, taste their best.