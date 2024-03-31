MSG Adds An Instant Umami Punch To Your Cocktails And Mocktails

Fans of savory-sweet desserts and drinks rejoice! There's a secret ingredient that will add an instant umami punch to your cocktails and mocktails. We've defined umami as the fifth taste that's hard to describe. It's that savory deliciousness coating your tastebuds when you chomp on a buttery rib-eye or fatty ribs. It's why you always crave deliciously seasoned fried rice, dumplings, or dim sum. Umami is easy to achieve when you sprinkle a little of the secret ingredient, monosodium glutamate (or MSG), into your dishes or drinks. This shouldn't surprise you when MSG is also the secret ingredient you should use to take your holiday dishes to the next level. And don't be worried about outdated concerns that MSG is harmful, the FDA has recognized the additive as safe for consumption.

For cocktails and mocktails with a savory twist, like bloody marys, margaritas, and dirty martinis, a pinch of MSG instantly amplifies the savory and umami flavors without adding salt. MSG contains 2/3 less sodium than table salt, making it a great seasoning, especially for those watching their sodium and salt intake. Cocktails and mocktails with MSG are so good they have been blowing up on social media. Searching "msg martini" on TikTok alone will lead to endless recipes and reviews of the savory and umami-laden cocktail to scroll through.