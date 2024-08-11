14 Ways To Use Canned Cream Of Chicken Soup
On its own, canned cream of chicken soup is a pantry staple and quick meal — but it can do so much more. This soup can be incorporated into many recipes to provide moisture, texture, and flavor.
If you've never used canned cream of chicken soup, this is a condensed food that is extra thick and rich because it contains less water than cream soup prepared from scratch. This isn't meant to be eaten straight out of the can; instead, you're supposed to add a liquid like water, cream, or broth to the soup, and warm it through. Often, the packaging will instruct you to fill the can with liquid then add it to the soup for an even proportion of dilution. It's worth noting that several types of canned cream of chicken soup are on the market. These days, you can find low-sodium and gluten-free options, which are ideal for people with dietary restrictions.
After adding cream of chicken to your collection of canned soups that you should always keep in your pantry, try these unique ways to use it in varied recipes. You'll be surprised at how versatile and adaptable this product is, whether you're making casseroles, meatloaf, enchiladas, dips, and many other dishes.
Use canned cream of chicken soup as a casserole base
As far as easy dinners go, you can't go wrong with casseroles. Simply combine the ingredients in a large baking dish, then cook this in the oven. You can include a wide range of foods, but standard casseroles often feature a form of starch (think rice or pasta), a type of protein, and vegetables. However, the most important part might be the sauce, as it adds flavor and moisture to the dish. It also binds the ingredients together, ensuring that you get a delicious medley of flavors with every bite.
If you're short on time and need a quick sauce solution, reach for canned cream of chicken soup. It will spare you the effort of making the sauce from scratch. After all, this soup boasts many of the same features as a good casserole sauce — it's creamy, savory, and versatile enough to pair with myriad ingredients.
For example, canned cream of chicken soup is a secret ingredient for a classic chicken casserole recipe, especially when combined with the umami notes of cream of mushroom soup. You can also try using cream of chicken soup in a cheesy broccoli rice casserole for an extra element of poultry flavor.
Try it in scalloped potatoes
A tried-and-true side dish, scalloped potatoes are a perfect pairing with so many foods. Whether you're serving simple grilled chicken or an elaborate seafood dinner, this hearty side will be welcome at your dinner table. Who can resist layers of potatoes coated in creamy goodness?
One tip for making the best scalloped potatoes is to use whole milk instead of skim or fat-free milk while making the sauce, as this will create the optimal creamy texture. A few different types of canned soup will make scalloped potatoes creamy, including cream of chicken soup, which will get the job done while incorporating savory notes.
When using canned cream of chicken soup in scalloped potatoes, you'll need to thin the condensed soup with a splash of milk or chicken broth. This will enable the soup to completely coat the potatoes, ensuring that you'll get maximum flavor in every bite. Also, feel free to incorporate additional herbs and spices to the soup to create a customized potato dish. For instance, if you're serving scalloped potatoes during the fall or winter holidays, add fresh rosemary and sage for a seasonal twist.
Add canned cream of chicken soup to chicken pot pie
Homemade chicken pot pie is known as a comfort food, and it's easy to see why. This dish tastes just like a warm hug, thanks to its buttery crust and hearty fillings like chopped vegetables and mushrooms. The real magic, however, lies within the gravy. Traditionally, it's made with butter, flour, milk, and chicken broth, resulting in a thick sauce that coats the pot pie fillings in creamy goodness.
Instead of making this gravy from scratch, use canned cream of chicken soup instead. Not only does it contain many of the same ingredients as a basic pot pie sauce, but it will save you time — and result in less dishes to wash. To use this hack, dilute the soup with a bit of milk, then stir in your pot pie fillings as usual. If you don't have milk, a bit of chicken broth will do. For even more shortcuts, use store-bought pie dough or puff pastry for the crust, while rotisserie chicken or canned chicken can be the answer for an easier pot pie dinner.
Make creamy chicken noodle soup
Whether you're spending the day sick in bed, staying inside on a snow day, or simply looking for a warm meal, chicken noodle soup will fit the bill. Between its herbaceous broth, satisfying chicken pieces, and chunky vegetables, this dish is the epitome of comfort. When you're looking for a cozy twist, add canned cream of chicken soup. This will emphasize the chicken flavor while providing a way to turn the dish into a creamy chicken noodle soup, which is sure to hit the spot.
To ensure that the cream of chicken soup has the right thickening effect, avoid diluting it before adding it to the chicken noodle version. Remember, the chicken noodle soup already has broth, so it will naturally thin the condensed soup. Start with a small amount, mix until the cream soup is fully incorporated, and then add more as needed. This trick will make your chicken noodle soup taste like chicken pot pie, especially if you've added vegetables like carrots and peas. Serve this dish with your favorite crusty bread or crackers.
Flavor homemade fried chicken
It might sound strange, but canned cream of chicken soup is the unlikely key to juicy fried chicken. Not only will it add a punch of flavor, but the additional liquid will pave the way for moist chicken. The trick is to combine the cream of chicken soup with the liquid portion of your coating, which will likely be buttermilk or egg, depending on your recipe. Keep in mind that a little goes a long way; if you use too much canned soup, you may end up with soggy fried chicken.
For a more dynamic flavor profile, add a splash of hot sauce or a dash of your favorite herbs to the soup mixture. Black pepper, parsley, dill, and oregano are classic choices, but feel free to experiment with seasonings you have at home. The only caveat: Canned cream of chicken soup tends to have a high sodium content, so avoid adding salt to the mix.
Mix the soup into chicken and dumplings
Another comfort food that can benefit from canned cream of chicken soup is a dish of chicken and dumplings. This is often made with heavy cream for its rich and soothing texture, but that's not your only option. Cream of chicken soup will have the same effect while adding maximum flavor, thanks to its built-in seasonings and chicken broth. However, like heavy cream, the condensed soup should be one of the last ingredients that goes in the pot. If you add it too soon, you'll run the risk of overcooking the cream of chicken soup, resulting in a curdled mess.
When making a shortcut chicken and dumplings recipe, using cream of chicken soup isn't the only way to hack the dish. Case in point: Instead of using made-from-scratch biscuits for the dumplings, reach for canned biscuits — or even gnocchi, which will be ready in minutes. For the chicken portion, you can use shredded rotisserie chicken or canned chicken to save time.
Elevate quesadillas with canned cream of chicken soup
Once you start upgrading recipes with canned cream of chicken soup, there's a good chance that you'll end up with some leftover portion of it. Of course, you can dilute this with water or chicken broth for a single serving of soup, but it's possible to use a small amount to enhance other dishes. Take quesadillas, for example. By mixing cream of chicken soup with shredded cheese, you can create an extra creamy and rich quesadilla filling.
When using cream of chicken soup in quesadillas, avoid adding too much. Otherwise, the extra moisture of the soup will make the quesadillas soggy and messy. Also, if you want to incorporate other fillings like vegetables and meat, be mindful of how much you add to each quesadilla. It can be tempting to pack in a lot, but overdoing it can prevent the quesadillas from cooking evenly. One of the other important tips for making quesadillas is to cook high-moisture vegetable fillings — like onions and zucchini — in a separate pan so that their water evaporates before tucking them into your tortillas.
Enhance chicken and rice
As a classic easy dinner, chicken and rice is an ideal dish for using canned cream of chicken soup. There are several ways to incorporate the ingredient here, depending on your preferred method or what you have on hand. One option is to cook the rice in diluted cream of chicken soup; this method is perfect if you don't have enough broth to cook the rice. What's more, the soup will infuse the grains of rice with chicken flavor while imparting a creamy texture.
Alternatively, after you've cooked the chicken and rice, you can mix both components with canned cream of chicken soup. Start by diluting the soup with water or broth until it's thick but pourable, then combine it with the chicken and rice. If it's still too thick, add more liquid until it reaches your desired consistency. The only caveat? You'll need to be mindful of how much seasoning you use before adding the soup, as it will add a generous helping of salt.
Transform cream of chicken soup into pasta sauce
With a can of cream of chicken soup in your pantry, you're already halfway to making a delicious pasta sauce. All you need to do is dilute the soup with water, milk, or chicken broth, then toss it with cooked pasta. Serve it as is for a simple side dish, or spruce it up with chopped chicken breast, ham, or sausage. Better yet, whip up a chicken pot pie pasta recipe by adding sautéed onions, frozen vegetables, and shredded rotisserie chicken for a fun riff on the classic poultry pie.
Alternatively, if you love creamy red sauces, try combining diluted cream of chicken soup with canned tomatoes. While you're at it, add a tablespoon or two of tomato paste to amplify the flavor. The resulting sauce will pair beautifully with pasta and roasted vegetables like eggplant, onions, and zucchini. Love a good cheese sauce? Toss a handful of shredded Parmesan, cheddar, or Gouda into diluted cream of chicken soup for the richest pasta sauce you've ever had.
Make white chicken enchiladas
Traditionally, enchiladas consist of corn tortillas rolled around a protein filling — such as chicken, beef, or beans — and smothered in a chili sauce. They also typically include cheese, and are topped with ingredients like sour cream, lettuce, and cilantro.
In other words, enchiladas are delicious, and many versions of this Mexican dish have surfaced over the years. One example is white chicken enchiladas, which feature a white sauce and white cheese, such as Monterey jack.
A simple roux or sour cream can be used for the sauce, but canned cream of chicken soup is a secret ingredient to make an extra-creamy iteration. Combine the condensed soup with milk, then toss half the mixture with shredded chicken, sour cream, and shredded cheese. Fill tortillas with the chicken mixture, roll them up, and place them on a baking pan. Then you can pour the remaining soup on top, garnish the enchiladas with cheese, and bake them until they turn bubbly and golden brown.
Turn canned cream of chicken soup into a rich dip
When it comes to easy dips, you can always count on creamy ingredients to save the day. Think mayonnaise, sour cream, yogurt, and cream cheese. Simply mix two or more of these ingredients together, add herbs and seasonings for flavor, and you've got yourself a satisfying dip for crackers, chips, and vegetables. It's the ultimate party dish, whether you're serving finger foods or curating a grazing board.
The next time you're looking to make a quick dip, consider using canned cream of chicken soup. The thickness of the soup makes for a wonderful dip base, especially when it's blended with softened cream cheese or sour cream. Since the soup is already seasoned, you can leave it as-is or amp it up with additional herbs.
For something chunky and hearty, fold in chunks of chicken breast for a protein-packed dip. The best part? Any leftover dip can be used as a spread on sandwiches or wraps.
Moisturize meatloaf with it
Is there anything sadder than a dry meatloaf? To prevent this problem, add canned cream of chicken soup into the mix. It will increase the flavor and moisture of this dish while enhancing its meaty texture, which can be especially helpful if you're using lean ground beef or poultry. For a standard meatloaf, you'll need about half a can of cream of chicken soup. Simply whisk the condensed soup into the egg mixture, then incorporate this into the meatloaf as usual.
Instead of tossing the leftover cream of chicken soup, consider diluting it with milk or broth and incorporating it into mashed potatoes. After all, this side dish is a classic partner for meatloaf, so there's a good chance you'll be making it anyway. The soup will add depth of flavor to the potatoes while tying its taste in with the meatloaf. You can also save the leftover soup for another meatloaf, meatloaf muffins, or chicken meatballs.
Use it to make another cream soup
Although cream of chicken soup is a satisfying dish on its own, it can also be used to enhance other cream soups. Plus, the chicken flavor is versatile enough to work with many types of soups, even those that don't include chicken. A few tasty examples include corn chowder, crab bisque, and broccoli cheddar soup. Even a basic pumpkin or butternut squash soup can benefit from this addition, as the savory elements of canned cream of chicken soup will brighten up the dish.
To avoid an overly thick soup, consider reducing or omitting other dairy ingredients in the original recipe, such as heavy cream, milk, or sour cream. You'll also want to be mindful of how much cream of chicken soup you add, as it will still need to be diluted with another liquid. If you've accidentally used too much of the concentrated soup, simply incorporate more broth or water until it reaches your desired consistency.
Top off dishes with canned cream of chicken soup
If you need a creative way to use leftover canned cream of chicken soup, try serving it as a makeshift gravy. After all, gravy doesn't always need to be brown, as proven by white country gravy. You don't even need a lot of soup to try this canned soup hack; add a splash of water, milk, or broth to a small amount of condensed soup, then whisk until it develops the consistency of gravy. When it becomes pourable while remaining thick enough to coat the back of a spoon, you'll know it's ready to garnish a meal.
From there, you can serve the gravy on top of finished meals, such as roasted vegetables and grilled chicken. It's especially helpful for saving dishes that are too bland or dry, as it will provide a generous dose of flavor-packed moisture. Simple side dishes, like flaky biscuits and mashed potatoes, can benefit from this "gravy" as well.