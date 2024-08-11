14 Ways To Use Canned Cream Of Chicken Soup

On its own, canned cream of chicken soup is a pantry staple and quick meal — but it can do so much more. This soup can be incorporated into many recipes to provide moisture, texture, and flavor.

If you've never used canned cream of chicken soup, this is a condensed food that is extra thick and rich because it contains less water than cream soup prepared from scratch. This isn't meant to be eaten straight out of the can; instead, you're supposed to add a liquid like water, cream, or broth to the soup, and warm it through. Often, the packaging will instruct you to fill the can with liquid then add it to the soup for an even proportion of dilution. It's worth noting that several types of canned cream of chicken soup are on the market. These days, you can find low-sodium and gluten-free options, which are ideal for people with dietary restrictions.

After adding cream of chicken to your collection of canned soups that you should always keep in your pantry, try these unique ways to use it in varied recipes. You'll be surprised at how versatile and adaptable this product is, whether you're making casseroles, meatloaf, enchiladas, dips, and many other dishes.