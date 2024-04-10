17 Ingredients For An Even Better Homemade Chicken Pot Pie

For chicken pot pie, sherry is a great addition. Sherry is a fortified wine made from white grapes and is a very common addition to both savory and sweet meals alike. It is fortified with brandy after fermentation, which increases the alcohol content of the wine up to around 17%. Most grocery stores carry cooking sherry, which is made solely for cooking purposes and should never be consumed on its own, as it has added salt and preservatives to extend its shelf life. This is a viable option if you're in a pinch, but buying a bottle of sherry that you can drink is similar in price and forgoes all of those unnecessary additives.

Sherry can vary from being extremely dry to rich and sweet, and it has a nutty aroma. For pot pie, the best bet would be a medium to dry sherry, as it isn't too sweet on its own, but will still add that hint of nuttiness and sweetness once it is cooked down with the rest of the filling. It is important to cook the sherry down with the rest of the ingredients so that the alcohol itself burns off. A tablespoon or two is all you need to elevate the creamy filling of your chicken pot pie.