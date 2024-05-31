14 Tips For Making The Ultimate Quesadillas

If you enjoy Mexican food, you've no doubt come across the quesadilla. This simple, flat, rich, and flavorful specialty consists of hot and crispy tortillas enveloping ingredients such as cheese, meats, vegetables, spices, and herbs. In its simplest form, it's only filled with cheese, which isn't surprising since the name of the dish is a portmanteau of the Spanish word for cheese (queso) and tortilla.

The quesadilla is a quintessential street food in Mexico, where the savory treat doesn't always include cheese but may feature regional foodstuffs ranging from chicken tinga to huitlacoche corn fungus. Over the years, especially after its surge in popularity across the United States, quesadilla ingredients have expanded to include not just classic cheeses and meats, but flavor and filling combinations as unique as the imaginations of those who create them.

You may have eaten delicious quesadillas at Mexican restaurants, but if you're new to making them at home, it's a good idea to understand the process before you get started. While quesadillas aren't difficult to make, there are a few common mistakes that can lead to undesirable results — like burned or soggy tortillas, tasteless or partially cooked fillings, or fillings that fall out when you pick up a slice. Luckily, we've compiled a few tips to help you make restaurant-quality quesadillas at home.