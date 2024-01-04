Pumpkin Quesadillas Offer A Tasty Twist On The Classic Dish

Quesadillas don't have to just be tortillas and cheese, there are all kinds of ingredient additions you can try to bring a new level of flavor and texture to the dish. One unique ingredient you can add to your next quesadilla is pumpkin puree. Pumpkin quesadillas offer an extra creamy texture and an added boost of nutrition to your dish. Plus, adding this ingredient is easy and doesn't require additional cooking in the way other veggie and meat additions might.

To add pumpkin to your next great quesadilla, all you have to do is spread an even, thin layer of pumpkin puree on one of your tortillas before cooking. Your cheese of choice will either go on top of the pumpkin layer or, if you want a more even distribution, you can mix your cheese and pumpkin to create one homogenous mixture. It's all about what kind of texture you're looking for. You'll cook the quesadilla like you normally would — just be sure to warm your pumpkin puree all the way through so you don't have any cold spots in your quesadilla.