Choosing The Wrong Cheese Is The Mistake That Can Ruin Quesadillas

Some American palettes aren't picky about cheese, but ask folks from Mexico, home to the melted cheese quesadilla, and you'll likely get an earful. After all, the name of a quesadilla showcases its most important component, with "queso" being the Spanish word for cheese. If you want a genuinely traditional quesadilla, one that's also tasty and well-constructed, the type of cheese matters — a lot.

Since the gooey treat has now spread across the globe, it has understandably taken on regional adaptations. But regardless of what else gets stuffed inside the folded flour or corn tortilla, it all falls apart if the cheese isn't right. Some of it comes down to personal taste, but the crucial factor is meltability. When grilled in a frying pan, the cheese must be smooth, warm, flavorful, and deliciously melting over any added fillings. If it oozes out the sides when sliced, even better.

It's no surprise that Mexican cheesemakers have cheese quesadillas down to a culinary art, given its long history starting, assumably, in the Sinaloa and Sonoran regions of Northern Mexico. The original quesadilla, a very simple cheese and tortilla affair, likely harbored the ages-old Mexican queso Oaxaca, which still holds status as a highly favored choice. It hovers toward the top of most lists identifying the best cheese for quesadillas, along with other Mexican delights such as Chihuahua and the more universally made Monterey jack, mozzarella, and even gouda. Cheddar is acceptable per taste, but the sharp version is not texturally ideal.