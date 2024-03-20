Leftover Pulled Pork Is The Perfect Filling For Flavorful Quesadillas

After making a batch of pulled pork, you may find yourself with leftovers. If you don't want to use it for the typical pulled pork sandwich, don't worry, there are plenty of other ways to use up leftover pulled pork. One of the best ways? Using it as the filling for quesadillas. Of course, a simple quesadilla with just cheese is perfectly tasty, but, arguably, the best quesadillas out there include a protein that packs a flavorful punch. The soft and tender pulled pork, seasoned to perfection with various spices, is one of the best protein choices for this situation.

You'll want to heat up the pork before adding it to the quesadilla since it'll still be cold from being stored in the fridge. You can reheat it on the stove — just add a small amount of oil over medium heat, then toss in the cold pork. Stir it until it's warm, and add a small amount of water if it needs to be moistened. After the pulled pork is reheated, you can add it to the inside of your quesadilla and make it as you normally would.