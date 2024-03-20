Leftover Pulled Pork Is The Perfect Filling For Flavorful Quesadillas
After making a batch of pulled pork, you may find yourself with leftovers. If you don't want to use it for the typical pulled pork sandwich, don't worry, there are plenty of other ways to use up leftover pulled pork. One of the best ways? Using it as the filling for quesadillas. Of course, a simple quesadilla with just cheese is perfectly tasty, but, arguably, the best quesadillas out there include a protein that packs a flavorful punch. The soft and tender pulled pork, seasoned to perfection with various spices, is one of the best protein choices for this situation.
You'll want to heat up the pork before adding it to the quesadilla since it'll still be cold from being stored in the fridge. You can reheat it on the stove — just add a small amount of oil over medium heat, then toss in the cold pork. Stir it until it's warm, and add a small amount of water if it needs to be moistened. After the pulled pork is reheated, you can add it to the inside of your quesadilla and make it as you normally would.
Turn your pulled pork quesadilla into a fiesta of flavors
The pulled pork will pair well with just about any of the ingredients you'd typically find in a quesadilla. One option is to keep it simple by including only the pulled pork and cheese — in our recipe for a shredded chicken quesadilla, we recommend cheddar or Monterey Jack, but feel free to experiment with other types (or combinations).
If you go the simple route, you can add more flavor, bite by bite, by having your favorite salsa or sour cream on hand to add as desired. Or, you can add some sweet heat by drizzling hot honey over the quesadilla, which will bring a complexity of flavor without the risk of overfilling it with ingredients or overpowering the flavor of the pork. And for a play on a pulled pork barbecue sandwich, you can have some barbecue sauce on hand for tasty dipping.
If you're looking for a more loaded quesadilla, you could try adding black beans — or, for a creamier version, a spread of refried beans — with diced red onions or even avocado. You could also use a smaller portion of pulled pork to save room for plenty of vegetables, such as diced bell peppers, onions, and corn (but feel free to use any of your favorite veggies). Another option is to include homemade pico de gallo in the quesadilla to bring in some freshness to complement the heartiness of the pulled pork.