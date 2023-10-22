19 Ways To Use Leftover Pulled Pork

Pulled pork is, by far, one of the best proteins out there. The absolute best cut of meat to use for pulled pork is a marbled pork shoulder, and it's a fundamental reason why this meat is so delicious. The cut is especially fatty and forgiving, meaning that it can hold up well to a long cooking time in a slow cooker or smoked over a barbecue pit. When you bite into a piece of pulled pork, you'll find that the meat is distinctively soft and flavorful, especially if it's paired with a sweet barbecue sauce.

Even though we love eating the standard pulled pork-and-barbecue-sauce pairing, there's so much more room for using this cut of meat in the kitchen. Not to mention, there's a reason why no one has ever made a single serving of it in their lifetime — mainly because it requires low and slow cooking that can take upwards of a whole day. And since pulled pork tends to hold up well for several days in the fridge, you'll be looking for ways to reheat it and use it in a myriad of other dishes. Here are some of our favorite ways to make the most of leftover pulled pork in the kitchen for flavorful meals at any time of day.