Add A Pop Of Color To Your Next Quesadilla With Collard Greens

Collard greens may be a classic Southern soul food staple, but you can bring its utility as a delicious ingredient even further south by adding it to a quesadilla. Mexican quesadillas feature a guisado, or cooked ingredient, topped with a mild white cheese and toasted over the griddle for a comforting, savory handheld. Guisado is a blanket term for everything from sauteed meats to stewed vegetables, and collard greens as a stewed veggie will fit right in.

The dark leafy vegetable will bring a pop of green to an otherwise white color palette and a wealth of rich, vegetal flavor and hearty texture to a quesadilla. Plus, it's a novel way to repurpose leftover homemade collard greens or dress up a boring can of them. Collard green melts are already a famous sandwich recipe and proof of how successfully savory, slightly bitter collard greens pair with a creamy, rich melted cheese; swap bread for a flour or corn tortilla, using the same basic skillet or griddle method.

Since collard greens come stewed, placing them in between two layers of shredded cheese will create a creamy buffer for the thin tortilla. That said, you can use a slotted spoon to strain a portion of the cooking liquid. The cheese will absorb the residual broth, which will help integrate the collards and cheese into one gooey, chewy centerpiece to contrast with the toasted tortilla.