Air Fry Quesadillas Are The Ultimate Quick And Tasty Weeknight Meal

Brush oil onto one side of the tortillas and place that side face down into the air fryer. Spread refried beans onto half of the tortilla, sprinkling cheese on top. Add chicken, veggies, or whatever other ingredients you have to hand; make sure the quesadilla ingredients aren't too thick so they won't seep out the sides of the tortilla.

Fold over the tortilla, securing it with a toothpick if needed. Set the air fryer to 350 degrees Fahrenheit for around eight minutes. When it gets to the halfway point, carefully flip the quesadilla, ensuring that it's still tightly sealed. (You will need to take out the toothpicks and reinsert them.) After four more minutes, the quesadilla should be browned and crisped, and your cheese temptingly melted.

For an extra tasty meal, serve these crispy wraps with fresh pico de gallo, sour cream, cilantro, and a squeeze of lime juice. If you made enough quesadillas to last you for a few more meals, store them in sealed bags in the fridge to enjoy with easy Spanish rice and pinto beans the next day.