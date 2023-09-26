Air Fry Quesadillas Are The Ultimate Quick And Tasty Weeknight Meal
After a long day, you may just want to plop down on the couch and snooze to the sound of the TV. But you've got to eat. Instead of spending money on delivery, try making quesadillas in the air fryer. Taking just 15 minutes, this meal is the perfect option for tired evenings when you still need something filling and delicious. With tortillas, shredded cheese, and refried beans, you can assemble a quick, air-fried quesadilla to eat with rice, guacamole, chips and salsa, or simply on its own.
You can even give the quick meal a healthier spin by swapping out the corn tortilla for a whole-wheat one, Mexican cheese for part-skim mozzarella, and adding in roasted bell peppers and onions. The recipe also gives you the chance to get rid of any leftovers in your fridge that you haven't used up. Pieces of rotisserie chicken and half cans of black beans make the perfect filling for your air-fried quesadilla.
How to make air-fried quesadillas
Brush oil onto one side of the tortillas and place that side face down into the air fryer. Spread refried beans onto half of the tortilla, sprinkling cheese on top. Add chicken, veggies, or whatever other ingredients you have to hand; make sure the quesadilla ingredients aren't too thick so they won't seep out the sides of the tortilla.
Fold over the tortilla, securing it with a toothpick if needed. Set the air fryer to 350 degrees Fahrenheit for around eight minutes. When it gets to the halfway point, carefully flip the quesadilla, ensuring that it's still tightly sealed. (You will need to take out the toothpicks and reinsert them.) After four more minutes, the quesadilla should be browned and crisped, and your cheese temptingly melted.
For an extra tasty meal, serve these crispy wraps with fresh pico de gallo, sour cream, cilantro, and a squeeze of lime juice. If you made enough quesadillas to last you for a few more meals, store them in sealed bags in the fridge to enjoy with easy Spanish rice and pinto beans the next day.