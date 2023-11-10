Chickpeas Are The Hefty Protein For Meat-Free Quesadillas

Whether you're in a rush or just craving a classic, easy meal that will please every palate of all ages and tastes, quesadillas get the job done — with only a few simple ingredients and practically no kitchen skills required. The dish is Mexican in origin, dating back hundreds of years. In its original iteration, a quesadilla was made with only cheese and tortilla (the first part of the word comes from "queso," Spanish for "cheese") but the dish has been reimagined and remixed over the years into all sorts of creative new renditions.

If you're looking to add some entirely plant-based heft and protein to your tortillas and cheese, canned chickpeas are a healthy option you may not have considered, but are probably sitting in your pantry as we speak. Just 1 cup packs in more than 14 grams of protein and 12.5 grams of fiber. Mild and nutty in flavor, chickpeas are essentially a blank slate for any flavors you want them to take on, making them the ideal filling to mash and stuff between two tortillas.

Simply pop open a can, rinse and mash them, then cook them in a pan with a bit of olive oil for just a few minutes. You can experiment with the consistency of your chickpeas, too. Either run them through a food processor until the mixture is quite smooth or leave some chunky or whole for a more textured experience, before sandwiching them between tortillas and layering on the cheese and toppings.