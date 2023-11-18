Canned Soup Is The Unlikely Key To Juicy Fried Chicken
When you make a batch of fried chicken at home, you probably coat the pieces in an egg mixture before it's dredged in flour or breadcrumbs. There are many ways to elevate the flavor of the liquid mixture like adding hot sauce or seasonings. But if you want your fried chicken to turn out as juicy and flavorful as possible, use canned cream of chicken soup.
You might initially be confused by this technique, but a thick condensed soup like cream of chicken will not only ensure the dredge mixture sticks to the poultry during frying; it will also make the end result come out moist and juicy because the chicken will absorb the fat from the canned soup. All of the seasonings and flavors in the soup will also be absorbed by the chicken, making it even more flavorful. It's the same reason why some people use mayonnaise on their fried chicken cutlets.
If you have another canned condensed soup on hand like cream of mushroom, that will likely be equally delicious. Just keep in mind that you might have small pieces of mushroom in your mixture. And in case you're wondering, canned chicken noodle soup or broth won't work because it's far too watery for fried chicken.
Making fried chicken with canned soup
The trick to making fried chicken with condensed soup is not to use too much, or it might turn out soggy instead of crispy. For six boneless, skinless chicken breasts, you'll need one 10.5-ounce can of soup and one egg, which acts as a binder. You can still add a dash of hot sauce or your favorite seasonings to the mix, but be mindful of salt because the soup already contains salt. If you're concerned about sodium levels, brands like Campbell's sell unsalted cream of chicken soup, allowing you to only add as much salt as you want.
To make the batter, mix the soup, egg, and any seasonings or hot sauce until it's well combined. When your mixture is ready to go, carefully dip each piece of chicken in the liquid ensuring that every part is fully coated. Make sure to shake off any excess liquid before you dredge the chicken in your flour mixture. After all of your chicken is coated and dredged, let it sit on the counter until it becomes doughy. When it's time to fry, the chicken should be cooked until it reaches an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit. If you have any leftover egg-and-soup mixture, dispose of it because it contains raw egg and residue from the raw chicken that was dipped in it.