Canned Soup Is The Unlikely Key To Juicy Fried Chicken

When you make a batch of fried chicken at home, you probably coat the pieces in an egg mixture before it's dredged in flour or breadcrumbs. There are many ways to elevate the flavor of the liquid mixture like adding hot sauce or seasonings. But if you want your fried chicken to turn out as juicy and flavorful as possible, use canned cream of chicken soup.

You might initially be confused by this technique, but a thick condensed soup like cream of chicken will not only ensure the dredge mixture sticks to the poultry during frying; it will also make the end result come out moist and juicy because the chicken will absorb the fat from the canned soup. All of the seasonings and flavors in the soup will also be absorbed by the chicken, making it even more flavorful. It's the same reason why some people use mayonnaise on their fried chicken cutlets.

If you have another canned condensed soup on hand like cream of mushroom, that will likely be equally delicious. Just keep in mind that you might have small pieces of mushroom in your mixture. And in case you're wondering, canned chicken noodle soup or broth won't work because it's far too watery for fried chicken.