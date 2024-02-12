Potato Flakes Are The Secret Shortcut To Thicker Chicken And Dumplings

Chicken and dumplings remain an underrated comfort dish that we will never get tired of. Eaten for generations, the chewy balls of dough simmered in an aromatic stew is a classic Southern dish. One of the best parts of the meal tends to be the broth, particularly when it's rich and hearty. But it can be tricky to achieve. If you're struggling to thicken your chicken and dumplings, instant mashed potato flakes are the answer.

The base for chicken and dumplings involves building on flavors via multiple steps. After pan-searing the chicken until it's browned, onion, garlic, celery, and carrots lend their flavors to the remaining juices from the poultry. From there, you add the butter and flour to create a pasty roux. There's no set time on how long this takes, but if you want roux with a velvety texture, it's usually around 15 minutes. Once the roux is thickened, you'll add your broth to the pot.

When you add potato flakes, the stew for chicken and dumplings thickens instantly. Since they're used to create instant mashed potatoes, pouring the broth and potato flakes at the same time immediately creates the creamy texture needed for chicken and dumplings. This helpful technique saves on time while bolstering the classic dish with an even more comforting taste from the potatoes. While butter or fat isn't needed with the potato flakes present, it can still be added to infuse the dish with richness while ensuring it doesn't taste too much like potatoes.