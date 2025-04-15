Everything You Need To Know About The Quality Of Costco Rotisserie Chicken Meat

Costco's rotisserie chicken is somewhat of an icon. The three-pound bird still goes for $4.99 despite inflation, and since there are many delicious ways to use rotisserie chicken, its purchase is a budget-friendly way to get your hands on a good source of protein. But does the low price also mean low quality, or has Costco found a way to not compromise the standards for its chicken? Truth be told, the answer is twofold: While Costco's rotisserie chicken is a good example of quality in some respects, it's also an illustration of questionable practices in others.

Let's start with the good: The chicken is gluten-free, devoid of preservatives and artificial flavors or colors, and contains no hormones or steroids. It's also labeled as Grade A, the highest quality among the USDA's three grades. Grade A indicates that the meat was visually impeccable at the time of inspection, with no discoloration or any other imperfections. It also means that the bird had a good ratio of meat to fat, which ultimately results in a better result once cooked.

To be completely fair, Grade A meat is the standard in most grocery stores; nonetheless, it's great to know that Costco's low price doesn't come as a consequence of poor quality. In fact, the store reportedly takes a loss on the chicken to draw more shoppers to the store, who then purchase annual memberships and other more profitable items.