The Best Kirkland Signature Products That Make A Costco Membership Worth It
There's a reason that Costco is considered a top box store in the United States. Not only do loyal members swear by the selection of products, convenient return policies, and consistently low prices, but the chain's in-house "Kirkland Signature" products are typically top-tier. Often, defaulting to a store's signature brand feels like a compromise in quality in order to save a buck. This is not the case with Kirkland products. Kirkland items are generally less expensive than name-brand equivalents, and some customers agree that they're preferable in many cases. In fact, some iconic Kirkland products are a driving force behind memberships, like the famous $4.99 Rotisserie Chicken, or bulk paper products for the kitchen and bathroom alike. A such, we've rounded up the 10 Kirkland Signature products that make a Costco membership worth it, so you don't have to spend hours wandering endless aisles for the best of the best.
Kirkland Super Premium Vanilla Ice Cream
There's a reason "super premium" is in the name of this ice cream. Even those used to Ben & Jerry's may want to make a little (or a lot) of space in their freezer for this underrated Kirkland product. Kirkland Super Premium Vanilla Ice Cream is made with minimal ingredients and tastes just how vanilla ice cream should. Fresh cream is the first ingredient, and all dairy ingredients are produced without any artificial growth hormones — as stated on the tub. These half-gallon containers come in packs of two, which is yet another example of Costco anticipating buying and consumption habits.
Like many quality ice creams, Kirkland Super Premium Vanilla Ice Cream is made with egg yolks, which give the treat a dense, ultra-creamy texture. Costco members rate this product as a top-of-the-line selection, but here's a pro-tip: Wait until you're wrapping up your grocery run to visit the freezer section. Costco is a massive store, and it's designed to encourage impulse buys and meandering. Take your time, shop around, and then end your trip with rich vanilla ice cream at a reasonable price point.
Kirkland Rotisserie Chicken
Even if you're not a Costco insider, you've likely heard of the famous $4.99 Kirkland Rotisserie Chicken. As this pre-cooked bird draws so many customers into the store and encourages many to buy memberships, the price is fixed and will likely never change. Honestly, who can complain about impulse purchasing a 2-pound block of cheese and a set of lawn chairs as long as they can also snag a pre-cooked Kirkland Signature rotisserie chicken?
The poultry's popularity isn't just thanks to an unbelievable price point — the flavor and aroma are both major factors in helping this bird fly off the shelf. In fact, what makes Costco rotisserie chicken so good is an injected infusion of salt and seasoning, which helps flavor the meat beyond the skin. The taste penetrates throughout, ensuring each bite is equally scrumptious. Next time you hear that "ding" from the Costco deli, head on back to grab a fresh-from-the-oven Kirkland rotisserie chicken while it's still hot.
Kirkland Toilet Paper
Who hasn't tried to skimp on toilet paper spending and wound up using six times as much due to flimsy construction and single ply? At a certain point it becomes evident that any household budget needs to account for quality toilet paper, as a better product will be more cost-effective in the long run. But what if you didn't have to choose between quality and price? What if a brand produced affordable, high-quality, cushy toilet paper that could be purchased in bulk? Well, Costco is the place where toilet paper dreams come true.
Kirkland brand toilet paper is exquisite, and manufactured by the same company that produces popular brands such as Quilted Northern and Angel Soft. However, you wouldn't be able to tell from the Kirkland price point, which asks $24.99 for 30 rolls. Although stocking up on so many at a time might seem like overkill, it's good to make room. That's three or more fewer runs to the grocery store, and a heck of a lot of money saved. This paper is 2-ply, with 380 sheets per roll. You do the math.
Kirkland Basil Pesto
Some Kirkland products are famous for unmatched prices, while others are crave-worthy on taste and quality alone. Kirkland Signature Basil Pesto does both. Those tired of paying $12.99 for a few ounces of pesto should look no further than Costco. Its 100% Italian imported basil pesto comes in a 22-ounce jar at a fraction of the cost a local grocery store might charge. The sauce's straightforward ingredients include genuine Pecorino Romano D.O.P. cheese and Genovese D.O.P. basil, so this pesto boasts authentic quality.
As described by Costco members, the blend is creamy, zesty, and aromatic. It earns consistently high ratings and is well-known by the Costco crowd. The price is unbeatable for the quantity, so no need to portion the pesto or spread thinly. Glop it on a sandwich, dollop it on pasta, or spread a heavy layer on crackers for snacking. You're likely to run out of this delicious basil blend even with such a large quantity, so don't forget to double up before hitting the checkout counter.
Kirkland Premium Paper Towels
We didn't just fall in love with Kirkland Signature toilet paper — we have a soft spot for Kirkland paper towels too. Some say it's worth the money to splurge on name-brand paper towels, because budget brands require more product and even out the cost. As such, spending more upfront on paper towels could save countless trips to the grocery store. However, Costco devotees know there's no need to choose between higher prices or a lesser towel. Kirkland Premium Paper Towels are a member-favorite product, and well-worth the trunk space.
Kirkland Signature Premium Paper Towels come individually wrapped in bulk packs of 12, with 160 sheets of 2-ply per roll. Georgia-Pacific and Clearwater Paper Corporation wholesale the brand, so these super-absorbent offerings come from reliable and established companies. Just one pack will keep paper towels off a grocery list for months and months. Folks who typically whip through paper products can save a bundle with this bulk purchase, making a Costco membership more than worth it in the long run.
Kirkland Spanish Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Some home chefs use the small drizzle of olive oil that recipes typically call for — just enough to glaze the pan and no more. But for those olive oil appreciators with a tendency to douse their dishes, it might be necessary to buy in bulk. If you don't want to skimp on quantity or quality, then consider a Costco membership. The Kirkland brand in particular serves up a grassy, aromatic, and cold-pressed Spanish olive oil that's top-tier.
Normally high-quality olive oil comes in smaller glass bottles; enough for a week of meals perhaps. If you plow through oil however, the Kirkland's 3-quart bottle of 100% pure Spanish Extra Virgin Olive Oil is your go-to gal. The only issue is needing a refill container, as pouring from the large plastic bottle isn't always easy. Be sure to tightly seal the main container and store it in a cool, dark place. If the bottle lasts beyond the expiration date, your family might want to settle for a smaller container. But for all the heavy pourers? Let's get glugging.
Kirkland Whole Cashews
Some folks work through cashews like nobody's business. Those following a plant-based diet often buy raw cashews in bulk to make cashew creams, vegan cheese, nut milks, and other non-dairy replacements. People who roast their own nuts also spring for the larger containers, along with bodybuilders, snackers, and those interested in cooking Indian cuisine. Unfortunately, frequent consumers know it's not uncommon to purchase a container just to find many of the nuts are rancid. Luckily, Costco is all about quality.
Kirkland carries a few different grades of cashews to choose from — but what makes Costco cashews worth the membership? It may be hard to believe, but Costco is responsible for selling 50% of cashews in the entire world. The company sources from several different countries, support independent farms, and sell the nuts for reasonable price points. Customers can choose from unsalted and un-roasted Kirkland Organic Whole Cashews (best for cashew cream), Kirkland Fancy Whole Roasted Cashews with Sea Salt, or Kirkland Fancy Whole Unsalted Cashews. If you're a cashew connoisseur, then Costco has your back.
Kirkland Single Barrel Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey
Costco is known for carrying every product you can think of — but not every brand. It chooses the best of the best, so shoppers don't have to spend 20 minutes looking over ketchups and wondering which one to purchase. However, Costco understands customers should take the reins when it comes to more subjective products that vary highly in flavor and require personal preference for selection. That's why, for example, you'll find a range of Kirkland Whiskey products in the store's liquor section. These include Kentucky Straight Bourbons, Scotch, and other styles of whiskey.
Not a whiskey expert? Have no fear: Tasting Table previously ranked every Costco Kirkland whiskey available. Made by Barton 1972, Kirkland Single Barrel Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey is our favorite. The whiskey was described by Tasting Table's James Hastings as "smooth vanilla, luxurious caramel, and toasted oak, countered by Barton's signature rye spice and hints of nuts. The mouthfeel is thick and chewy, helped in part by the weighty 60% ABV strength, and the finish is long and warming." Because of the store's large variety, attention to detail, and top-quality offerings, frequent whiskey drinkers should consider a Costco membership to grab good liquor at a surprisingly reasonable price.
Kirkland Maple Syrup
If you grew up inhaling sweet smoke and steam from sugar shacks in early spring, you can likely spot top-quality maple syrup from miles away, and a low-quality from even further. The difference is obvious, especially when served pancakes with "syrup" at a restaurant. Syrup and maple syrup couldn't be more different — however, those on a budget may find it unnecessary to purchase relatively expensive 100% pure maple syrup. Just keep in mind that pure maple syrup requires only a small amount to flavor your food, while "syrup" might need much more.
Maple syrup is smoky, ultra-sweet, and unique. Those seeking a reasonably priced, 100% pure grade A, organic maple syrup sourced from Canada are in luck, as Costco once again provides. Its 33.8 ounce bottle of Kirkland maple syrup is one even your Vermont relatives would drool over. This was listed as a favorite Kirkland product by Reddit users for good reason. Maple syrup is not an ingredient to compromise on — consider a membership to snag this sugary-sweet jug at a reasonable price.
Kirkland Supreme Cauliflower Crust Pizza
Celiac disease is not a choice, but unfortunately, gluten-free products are often cardboard-like, flavorless, and loaded with hard-to-pronounce ingredients as well as refined sugars. Many of us have given up hope, especially when it comes to the perfect frozen pizza. However, Costco comes to the rescue yet again. Kirkland Signature makes a gluten-free cauliflower pizza to die for. What makes this Kirkland Pizza crust so popular with shoppers? In Costco fashion, it's all about the delicate balance between quality and price. Kirkland scores a 10/10 in both departments; yet again.
So rarely do gluten-free folks receive top-rated products, but this Kirkland frozen gluten-free cauliflower pizza see members give 5-star reviews on the Costco website. In addition, the pie generates quite a bit of buzz on Reddit forums. Look out for the 2-pack of Kirkland Supreme Cauliflower Crust Pizza that features pepperoni, sausage, roasted vegetables, and a 3-cheese blend. This is a go-to pizza for gluten-free and gluten-friendly folks alike, and could be a family-favorite pop-in-the-oven dinner once you grab your very own Costco membership.