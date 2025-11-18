The Best Kirkland Signature Products That Make A Costco Membership Worth It

There's a reason "super premium" is in the name of this ice cream. Even those used to Ben & Jerry's may want to make a little (or a lot) of space in their freezer for this underrated Kirkland product. Kirkland Super Premium Vanilla Ice Cream is made with minimal ingredients and tastes just how vanilla ice cream should. Fresh cream is the first ingredient, and all dairy ingredients are produced without any artificial growth hormones — as stated on the tub. These half-gallon containers come in packs of two, which is yet another example of Costco anticipating buying and consumption habits.

Like many quality ice creams, Kirkland Super Premium Vanilla Ice Cream is made with egg yolks, which give the treat a dense, ultra-creamy texture. Costco members rate this product as a top-of-the-line selection, but here's a pro-tip: Wait until you're wrapping up your grocery run to visit the freezer section. Costco is a massive store, and it's designed to encourage impulse buys and meandering. Take your time, shop around, and then end your trip with rich vanilla ice cream at a reasonable price point.