Every Costco Kirkland Whiskey (And Whisky) Ranked

As a bar professional with nearly 20 years of experience, I usually lack positive things to say about private-brand spirits. In many cases, the reduced price simply isn't worth the plunge in quality. However, that doesn't mean there aren't some pleasant exceptions in the world of budget liquor. Costco's range features a broad selection of surprisingly good Kirkland Signature spirits that are hard to ignore. Of all of Costco's private-brand liquors, I've found its whiskeys (and whiskies) to be the most consistent, so I'll be ranking every one of them.

It's worth noting that while the quality of Costco whiskey may be consistent, the products themselves aren't. This is mainly because Costco isn't particularly forthcoming about who actually makes its whiskey. You'll see expressions come and go, with age statements increasing or decreasing each year, depending on the whiskey stocks the producers have available. Therefore, this ranking only contains whiskeys available for purchase at the time of this writing. In some states, it's possible to buy Kirkland liquor from third-party retailers, so you may come across bottles I haven't mentioned because they're officially discontinued.

I've sampled the majority of these whiskeys, but in a few cases, I've turned to online reviews for insights. Additionally, it's something of a given that Costco whiskeys are great value for money, so while I've factored that into my rankings, I've been careful to assess the genuine quality of each expression.