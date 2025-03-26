Here's Where Costco Sources The Basil For Its Kirkland Pesto

While we believe that there are a plethora of condiments you should be making from scratch, homemade pesto doesn't hold a candle to the value and taste of Costco's Kirkland Signature Imported Basil Pesto. One of our favorite 12 sauces at Costco to stock up on, the large jar of pesto is not only delicious, but is sold for an unbelievably low price compared to the cost and labor of making it yourself. The large amounts of basil, parmesan cheese, pine nuts, and olive oil would quickly add up at the grocery store cash register, so it's hard to wrap your head around the fact that an entire 22-ounce container is sold for less than $11.

The ingredients include two items protected and regulated by the Italian government: Genovese Basil DOP and Pecorino Romano DOP. The term DOP, which is short for Denominazione d'Origine Protetta, or Protected Designation of Origin, means that the fresh product you're receiving does indeed come from the specific region in Italy that it claims to, ensuring both authenticity and quality. Genoa, where Costco sources basil for its pesto, is a coastal town located in Liguria, a region in the northwest of Italy with a Mediterranean climate. Known for not only it's salami and pesto, Liguria is also home to one of the world's most popular types of focaccia.