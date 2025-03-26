Here's Where Costco Sources The Basil For Its Kirkland Pesto
While we believe that there are a plethora of condiments you should be making from scratch, homemade pesto doesn't hold a candle to the value and taste of Costco's Kirkland Signature Imported Basil Pesto. One of our favorite 12 sauces at Costco to stock up on, the large jar of pesto is not only delicious, but is sold for an unbelievably low price compared to the cost and labor of making it yourself. The large amounts of basil, parmesan cheese, pine nuts, and olive oil would quickly add up at the grocery store cash register, so it's hard to wrap your head around the fact that an entire 22-ounce container is sold for less than $11.
The ingredients include two items protected and regulated by the Italian government: Genovese Basil DOP and Pecorino Romano DOP. The term DOP, which is short for Denominazione d'Origine Protetta, or Protected Designation of Origin, means that the fresh product you're receiving does indeed come from the specific region in Italy that it claims to, ensuring both authenticity and quality. Genoa, where Costco sources basil for its pesto, is a coastal town located in Liguria, a region in the northwest of Italy with a Mediterranean climate. Known for not only it's salami and pesto, Liguria is also home to one of the world's most popular types of focaccia.
Better basil makes for a better pesto
Although there are many types of basil, not all basil is so outstanding that it's been certified by a government organization. Kirkland Signature Imported Basil Pesto is made strictly with only imported Genovese basil, which is prized throughout the world. Genovese basil has medium-sized oval leaves that are light green in color. It's smell is usually more concentrated and intense than that of other kinds of basil, which is also reflected in the flavor of the leaves. Genovese basil is also known for not having the slightly minty smell that some basil varieties are prone to. These traits make for a deeply flavored pesto, which Costco brings to the masses.
On a personal note, as a professionally trained chef, this is a no-brainer item to buy. The flavors and consistency are amazing, and the price truly cannot be beat. I always snag a jar any time I swing by a Costco, knowing I'll use it for fried eggs, roast chicken, salads, and many other dishes. The jar also lasts a long time in the refrigerator, and you can always save anything you don't use by the expiration date by lining an ice cube tray with plastic wrap and freezing it in individual cubes. If, tragically, you're not able to get your hands on Kirkland's magical pesto, you can recreate it at home with our favorite bright and fresh pesto recipe.