15 Condiments You Should Be Making From Scratch

Surveying the jam-packed supermarket shelves brimming with an array of sauces, spreads, and seasonings, it's natural to wonder: What is a condiment, really? There's no set definition, but generally a condiment is a flavor-boosting substance; an inessential-but-welcome last-minute addition to a meal, capable of taking it to the next level.

Now, here's the real question: Why bother with store-bought condiments at all, when homemade condiments provide so much more potential? Some, like chutney and relish, are a great way for home cooks to use up leftover produce. Others, like mustard and teriyaki sauce, require minimal ingredients. Still others, like compound butter, have the wow factor that can transform a condiment into an excellent gift. Homemade sauerkraut offers health benefits that its canned counterparts can't match, while guacamole and salsa always taste better when they're freshly made.

Most homemade condiments are made with inexpensive ingredients, and are fairly easy to prepare. Culinary enthusiasts will enjoy experimenting with flavors and textures, while health-conscious eaters will be relieved to cut out artificial flavors and preservatives. So whether you're seeking a clean ingredient list, customized flavor, or reduced cost, making condiments from scratch is the way to go, starting with these suggestions.