Cocktail Sauce Was Practically Made For The Ultimate Bloody Mary

Traditionally, cocktail sauce is served with seafood — most commonly shrimp, but sometimes other crustacean, fish, and mollusk-based dishes, too. As the legends go, the sauce is so-named due to boozy involvement of some kind in its origins. Modern versions of the sauce are mostly attributed to a 19th-century California gold miner who chugged a mixture of oysters and vinegar out of his empty whiskey glass, deeming it an "oyster cocktail."

As you might expect given this history, a cocktail sauce-based Bloody Mary can be elevated further by adding some seafood on top as a garnish. For example, you can craft an extra tasty seafood Bloody Mary using cocktail sauce alongside tomato juice as a base and oysters and grilled prawns as drink toppings. The cocktail sauce in the drink is a natural merger, marrying the salty notes of the seafood with the boozy component.

The tangy-sweet sauce works well in other Bloody Mary deviations, too. Throw in some clam juice or Clamato to bridge the gap to a Caesar, swap vodka for gin to make a Ruddy Mary, or include a raw oyster and serve it in a smaller glass, yielding a boozy oyster shooter. You can also use cocktail sauce to fashion a sippable version of a shrimp cocktail or keep things non-alcoholic by omitting booze entirely. No matter the rendition, remember that a big part of a Bloody Mary's appeal is its presentation — the drink dazzles even more when it's fun to look at.