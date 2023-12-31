For Elevated Cocktail Sauce, Spice It Up A Notch

Cocktail sauce, with its classic blend of ketchup and horseradish, is a staple companion to seafood, delivering a characteristic touch of spice. However, that spice can be a bit one-note as it takes the form of the sinus-clearing punch that horseradish is known for. Luckily, transforming this condiment from an austere accompaniment to a vastly more flavorful condiment can be achieved by introducing chili paste. This addition can not only introduce a different kind of spiciness but also brings forth additional acidity, occasional fermented undertones, and a delightful change in texture.

In its traditional form, cocktail sauce can sometimes fall victim to predictability, relying heavily on the unmistakable heat of horseradish along with the strong sweetness and mild acidity of ketchup. While these flavors are undeniably satisfying, their simple nature can leave the sauce lacking the complexity that a well-crafted condiment should possess. Enter chili paste — a dynamic and international family of foods that not only augments the heat quotient but also contributes a myriad of additional flavors.

Case in point: Chili paste brings acidity into the mix, offering a pronounced vibrant counterpoint to the sweetness of ketchup. This acidity not only brightens the overall flavor profile of the cocktail sauce but also complements the natural brininess of seafood. Fermented notes present in many chili pastes further deepen the complexity, adding a savory depth that enhances the overall umami. The introduction of texture is another notable transformation — the chunky consistency of many chili pastes gives a fuller body to cocktail sauce.