Sambal Is The Secret To Spicing Up Your Morning Egg Sandwiches

If you think coffee is the ultimate morning jump-starter, you might just change your mind. All it takes is a spoonful or spread of spicy red sambal paste to transform your day, or at the very least, your breakfast. And there's no easier way to get the earthy, multidimensional, flavor depth of sambal than in something you routinely whip up without a second thought: a morning egg sandwich. The idea of a breakfast sandwich may never again hold the same meaning and certainly not the same tantalizing aroma.

There are several ways to incorporate sambal into your warm, toasty, handheld wonder sandwich. Sambal can be quite spicy, depending on which of the hundreds of versions you're lucky enough to find or make. Unless scouring Southeast Asian markets or ordering authentic samba from overseas venues, you'll likely be using the commercially available Indonesian sambal oelek, the name referring to sambal, the word for chili-peppers sauce, and oelek, indicating the mortar and pestle traditionally used to crush the red peppers. The heat level of ones sold in the United States is generally milder than other versions but still carries a flavorful energizing kick.

Creating a sambal-enhanced egg sandwich can take a couple of twists or a little combination of each. Some purists say the sambal sauce or paste must remain only on the toasted bread. Others believe in stirring the light, zingy goodness directly in the eggs as they cook. But it's simple, and delicious, to have it both ways.