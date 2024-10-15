Does Costco Really Sell Half Of The World's Cashews?

With roughly 3.85 million metric tons of in-shell cashews produced globally in 2022 per Statista, you'd think consumers would be as geographically widespread as the growers. However, cashews arriving from major resource regions, such as the Ivory Coast, India, Vietnam, the Philippines, and Tanzania, reach the majority of consumers from a single buyer. That's Costco, headquartered in Washington State, which is responsible for an extraordinary 50% of cashews sold in the world. But lest you imagine mega-producers or slick corporate farms, the truth is mostly the opposite.

In fact, Costco's buying teams liaison with scores of independent nut farmers in at least 20 countries, many devoted solely to cashews. For example, the company sources from, and supports, an estimated 2.5 million independent cashew farmers in Africa alone. With countless local livelihoods on the line, plus Costco's unabated high-volume cashew needs, the stakes are high. That's why the company invests heavily in farming communities, including infrastructure, local economies, training, processing facilities, tree planting, schools, child care, health services, diversity programs, and more.

Costco shares stories about installing community wells for clean water, training farmers in beekeeping and tree pruning, and incorporating child care and breastfeeding facilities in a cashew factory to create a more comfortable and inclusive work environment. It all supports diversity and broadens beneficial skill sets for both sides of the buy/sell equation. Now, when reaching for those oversized bags of cashews at Costco warehouses, you'll have a bit of insight and connection to the lands and hands that grow and process them.