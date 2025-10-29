Costco Fans Say These 15 Items Are Underrated Gems
Costco is known for its enormous selection of items that you can get in bulk. While there are clear favorites that are hyped up for a reason, like the rotisserie chicken or the chicken bake that topped the list of Costco food court items, we wanted to shout out some sleeper hits that you can find within the aisles of the warehouse. It can be hard to know what to get, especially if particular item is not promoted enough.
We did the research for you and carefully selected this list based on Reddit threads discussing Costco's hidden gems, but we also incorporated information from Facebook commentary and customer reviews on the Costco website. You can rest assured that each of these is loved, albeit not by the masses, but that's what makes them underrated.
Many of these products are staples and pantry essentials that you can use in a myriad of ways, while others are a little more specific or niche. You may want to try them and stock up because you never know if they will rise in popularity and become harder to find. Get ready to load up your cart because you're about to find a bunch of new faves.
Kirkland Signature Parmigiano Reggiano
Costco sells several parmesan items that are worth purchasing. There's the block of Kirkland Signature Italian Parmigiano Reggiano (aged for over 24 months) and then a Straveccho (aged for over 36 months). If you don't want to grate it yourself, then there's a 1-pound shredded version that comes in a plastic container with a lid to make it easy to sprinkle over pastas and pizzas without dirtying any dishes. All three of these are imported directly from Italy and have a seal to show that they are Protected Designation of Origin (often shortened as DOP or PDO) items to denote their authenticity.
Our tip is to get a block and freeze half of it right away; it thaws beautifully. Although Reddit users specifically call out the block versions, there are times when you might want the pre-shredded one for the sake of convenience. Costco reviews from customers even say they never buy pre-shredded cheese, but this one is an exception because it's fresh and of top-notch quality.
Pure Vanilla Extract
Vanilla extract is another item customers love. It's made from vanilla bean extractives in water and alcohol. Although it doesn't say Kirkland Signature, it has generic packaging and the bottle notes that it's a Costco product that's distributed by the company. It looks so nondescript that you might just stroll by without looking at it. When you take a look, though, you'll see that you get one pound of the liquid to use in all your baking and cooking needs, at a price that you can't beat.
There are over 1,000 5-star reviews, showing that it's truly an excellent product. But because you get so much product and recipes only call for small quantities of vanilla at a time (for example, you need 1 tablespoon for 20 brown butter chocolate chip cookies), it's not like customers repurchase it ultra-frequently. People say it's the best vanilla extract that they've ever used and that they like using it in fudges, cupcakes, sweet potato casseroles, and the like. If you're a frequent baker, then this is a must-have in your kitchen.
Kirkland Signature Grass-Fed Salted Butter
Costco has a few Kirkland butter options, but you won't want to miss out on the grass-fed salted butter from New Zealand. You might be used to buying Kerrygold from Costco, which is a household name for butter at this point, but the Kirkland item is a wonderful option to keep in your fridge.
The price difference between Kirkland and Kerrygold also makes it more alluring for some customers. It comes with 2 pounds of product, with four bars at 8 ounces each. Costco reviews, limited as they may be, say the butter is scrumptious and tastes just as flavorful as Kerrygold; they also mention that it's something they frequently repurchase. Some comments mention wanting unsalted butter, so hopefully, that's something the company introduces down the line if it sees enough need for it. That means that you should place a pack in your shopping cart on your next Costco journey.
Kirkland Signature Organic Pure Maple Syrup
If you go through maple syrup quickly, whether you use it in cooking or have a large family, you should get the Kirkland Signature Organic Pure Maple Syrup. It may look unassuming, but you get 33.8 ounces at a phenomenal price. It's a 100% pure grade A amber maple syrup, which means that it has a richer flavor that makes it a top pick for all your breakfast favorites, as well as sauces, dressings, or even a beverage like a cocktail or coffee.
The handle makes it easy to grip and pour, while the lid means you never have to physically take it off and potentially lose it (or worse, the twist cap is so sticky that you can't even open it). People say they can't justify buying maple syrup from anywhere but Costco, noting that it's one of the best values that you can get at the retailer. Just remember to refrigerate after you open it.
Kirkland Signature Kettle Himalayan Salt Potato Chips
Kirkland Signature Kettle Brand Himalayan pink salt kettle chips are a must purchase for any potato chip lover out there. You might be familiar with Kettle Brand potato chips, and now you can buy a huge bag (2 pounds to be exact) at Costco's great prices. Costco customers love this stuff and even say they can down a bag all by themselves — not all in one go, of course, but overall. They're not flashy with a captivating, unique flavor, but they are a delight to eat.
In the past, we had an open bag for about two months, and it was still crisp without feeling stale, just as long as you closed it up. These are perfect to purchase for game day watching or a family gathering, where you know you'll be noshing on a bunch of chips. It pairs well with anything from hummus to guacamole, but you could even incorporate it into chocolate chip cookies.
Kirkland Signature Organic Tortilla Chips
Speaking of chips, we've got another option for you. People love Costco's tortilla chips because of economics: It's just a great deal. You can get a 40-ounce bag of Organic Tortilla Chips at a fraction of the price that you'd get at Target or even another wholesaler like BJ's. There are some mixed reviews about these chips, placing them further in the realm of underrated products.
Those who vouch for them say that they are durable enough to withstand getting dipped into things like guac or to hold up for nachos. The size makes it perfect for entertaining a large crowd. But even if you're not, Costco customers have a solution if your chips go stale: Bake them in the oven for a couple of minutes to revive them. Just remember that these are the triangular chips, not the strips, which customers say aren't as strong.
Kirkland Signature Imported Basil Pesto
Although fresh pesto isn't difficult to make, you have to have a bunch of fresh ingredients to whip up a batch, including 2 cups of basil and ½ cup of pine nuts, among other ingredients. It's not like you can make it with that tiny batch of basil you got at the grocery store, you need to intentionally purchase all required elements. So, when that's out of the question, Costco's Genovese basil pesto is your best bet. Like the parmesan, this pesto is imported from Italy and is a Protected Designation of Origin (DOP) product.
The 22-ounce jar may seem intimidating, which may cause some customers to walk right by it. Whether you spread it on a burger or add a heap to your baked Brie, loyal Costco customers say they have no shortage of ways to finish it. If you find you have too much, simply spoon some into ice molds, freeze, then transfer them into a sealed bag for better storage. Pop a few out to use as needed. You'll love this underrated gem's aroma, flavor, and versatility.
Kirkland Signature Shrimp Cocktail with Cocktail Sauce & Lemon
We don't really hear many people talking about shrimp cocktails, but they deserve a place in your fridge. Costco has a couple of iterations, but the prepared one, featuring cocktail sauce and lemon, is a top pick. These are available in the fridge area along with other prepared foods, like mac and cheese and street tacos; they're usually tucked away and not too easy to spot as you're walking past with your cart. This shrimp cocktail is ready to eat, while there's another Kirkland brand one that comes cooked but frozen (and there's no lemon either).
Customers mention that the prepped one is a great deal, convenient, and of course, delicious. You may be inclined to buy two at a time to scarf down for yourself, like some loyal fans. The great thing about the prepared shrimp is that you can pick the weight, so if you want a larger amount to serve to guests, you can go right ahead and do so. You'd never guess how good these shrimps are based on the generic Costco plastic packaging, but they are a sleeper hit.
Kirkland Signature Super Premium Vanilla Ice Cream
Save some room in your freezer for this Kirkland vanilla ice cream, which is sold as a two-pack of half-gallon tubs. It certainly takes up a good amount of freezer space, but it's incredible. For whatever reason, this doesn't have a lot of reviews on Costco despite being around for years (truly an overlooked item), but the ones it has are glowing. People say that it is rich, flavorful, luscious, with a thick and creamy consistency that has them licking their fingers.
More than one person says it's the best vanilla ice cream that they've tried. So, don't delay and grab one for your late-night dessert cravings or the next birthday party. Reddit agrees that it's worth the purchase and somehow manages to magically disappear (into their mouths). Aside from being scrumptious, we can appreciate how versatile the ice cream is — eat it as is, jazz it up with whipped cream and rainbow sprinkles, place a heaping scoop on top of a warm apple pie, you name it. Another idea is to scoop some ice cream into a glass or mug, then brew espresso over the top for a lazy affogato.
Kirkland Signature Ice Cream Bars
Although people say that Kirkland ice cream bars are a dupe for Häagen-Dazs, we say that the brands differ, but Kirkland bars are tasty nonetheless. Some mention they think Costco's are better, which is a point for our favorite warehouse. The consensus is that these are tasty, easy to devour, and loved by adults and kids alike. Don't worry about them being too hoity-toity for kids' birthday parties; these will get eaten in no time. Plus, it's considerably more economical than buying a similar quantity of Häagen-Dazs.
The Kirkland version, like the name-brand one, has a snappy layer of chocolate and a rich vanilla interior with chopped roasted almonds to add further texture. The value is amazing; you get 18 bars, which makes it an ideal option to bust out at a backyard barbecue. Once you make your way through a few of them, take them out of the box and place them in a gallon bag to take up less space.
Kirkland Signature Prosecco
This was the only Kirkland beverage item to make the cut, but it'll be a staple in your home now that you're aware of it. This item is loved by Costco members, with people saying it's the best Prosecco they've ever had, and mention it's more affordable than big name brands. It's yet another Protected Designation of Origin (DOP) item, which means it's a legitimate capital "p" Prosecco, not just a generic sparkling wine. You can feel as though you are traveling the world and taking a sip of Italian wine without having to leave the country.
This item falls under the radar because it doesn't look like much, and if you're not familiar with the abbreviations, you will not recognize it's an authentic product: The DOCG label or Denominazione di Origine Controllata e Garantita is the highest quality when it comes to Italian wines. Buy a few of these Kirkland Prosecco wines for holidays, birthdays, a New Year's Eve party, or even a wedding. There's also a Kirkland Prosecco Rosé that comes highly recommended by customers if you prefer.
Kirkland Signature Cheesecake
The regular cheesecake is one of several customer-favorite Costco desserts. Cheesecake is a staple and something people are familiar with, so it will always have fans if you serve it at a gathering when you want to put out something reliable. The 12-inch dessert has a graham cracker crust, cheesecake foundation, and a tasty sour cream topper to give it a little bit of an upgrade. Costco's version doesn't look like much when you walk by the refrigerated section of the bakery, which may play into its underrated status. It's just kind of ... there and doesn't stand out.
But don't let that stop you from grabbing one. Costco customers on Facebook say this treat is large, rich, easy to wolf down, and one of the top cheesecakes out there; if you're looking for added dimension in terms of flavor, people also recommend the Biscoff or dulce de leche cheesecakes (but these are not available year-round). Even those who aren't cheesecake fans say that they love this find. You can always customize it based on the occasion — candles for birthdays, sprinkles for celebrations, etc.
Kirkland Signature Creamy Chocolate Whey Protein Powder
There are so many options if you're seeking protein products at Costco, from shakes to powders to bars. It can be hard to know what to get, especially if you prefer to go with a name brand that you're well-versed with, such as Orgain or Muscle Milk. That means you've likely ignored Kirkland Signature Creamy Chocolate Whey Protein Powder. Customers say this powder is actually the top-tasting protein they've tried, and it's a bonus that it comes at a terrific value.
The protein powder is free of gluten, soy, added sugar, and artificial preservatives. One scoop gives you 25 grams of protein and only 1 gram of sugar. You'll get around 70 one-scoop servings to give you a protein boost. Reviews mention that the powder mixes really well without any grit or clumps to make the drinking experience as pleasant as possible. People say that it's not too sweet and works well in water or milk to allow flexibility on how you consume it.
Kirkland Signature Butter Croissants
Next time you're scoping out your local Costco bakery, make sure to pick up a pack of Kirkland Signature Butter Croissants. They don't look too fancy, especially if you compare them to those deeply flaky croissants from a French bakery that leave you with tons of crumbs. But we'd argue that it's helpful to adjust your expectations for these. They aren't at all like those French croissants laminated with many buttery layers, but they are still incredibly tasty, fluffy, and buttery. These are fantastic to transform into breakfast or lunch sandwiches, whether you want to pair them with eggs and bacon or ham and Swiss.
You could chop them up to make bread pudding or simply slather them with some Nutella. People say this bakery item is a must-have thanks to its flavor, versatility, and cost. A dozen croissants may seem like a lot, but it's easy to go through these — especially if you eat them every day like some loyal customers do or if you freeze them. Simply let the croissant thaw on the counter, then give it a quick toast.
Kirkland Signature Stretch-Tite Plastic Food Wrap
It wouldn't be a list of underrated Costco gems if we didn't include the legendary Kirkland plastic wrap, which is deemed a life-changing item. There are a couple of options available, so you can choose depending on how much you think you will go through. There's one that gives you 3,000 square feet of product in one large container and then a second option with two plastic wrap containers at 750 square feet each. Either way, you're set for quite a while. Both versions come with the slide cutter to make it a breeze to get the desired amount of plastic for your cooking and baking needs.
You might have walked by these a million times without even knowing they exist because you were just flying over to grab a rotisserie chicken or some other Costco favorite. Think of this Kirkland Signature Stretch-Tite Plastic Food Wrap as an investment; you buy it once, and you'll have it for a long time to come. Reviewers who got the 3,000-foot one say it lasted over two years, even with a lot of use, while another says it lasted seven years! Customers mention that it clings well to metal, glass, and plastic and that it's a kitchen staple.
Methodology
We found everything on this list in a mega thread on Reddit discussing Costco's hidden gems, but we also located other sources of information, such as Facebook and Costco reviews, to gather more intel on what people love about these items. We wanted to cover a variety of products, including frozen items, prepared foods, drinks, and baked goods. This gives you more opportunity to find something intriguing, rather than focusing solely on frozen food or sweets. We featured items that were praised for flavor, value, and quality. We also focused on Kirkland and Costco-specific items rather than other brands, and we omitted anything seasonal.