Costco Fans Say These 15 Items Are Underrated Gems

Costco is known for its enormous selection of items that you can get in bulk. While there are clear favorites that are hyped up for a reason, like the rotisserie chicken or the chicken bake that topped the list of Costco food court items, we wanted to shout out some sleeper hits that you can find within the aisles of the warehouse. It can be hard to know what to get, especially if particular item is not promoted enough.

We did the research for you and carefully selected this list based on Reddit threads discussing Costco's hidden gems, but we also incorporated information from Facebook commentary and customer reviews on the Costco website. You can rest assured that each of these is loved, albeit not by the masses, but that's what makes them underrated.

Many of these products are staples and pantry essentials that you can use in a myriad of ways, while others are a little more specific or niche. You may want to try them and stock up because you never know if they will rise in popularity and become harder to find. Get ready to load up your cart because you're about to find a bunch of new faves.