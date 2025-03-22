The Lazy Hack That Takes Affogato To The Next Level

Compared to a cappuccino or a creamy cone of gelato, an affogato is a lesser-known Italian specialty — but no less delicious. This sweet treat works best as a dessert rather than a breakfast, and, at its core, consists of gelato overlayed with a shot of espresso. Normally, you brew said espresso before pouring it over your gelato base. Yet if you'd rather save time, a cup, and every last drop of your coffee, you can brew your espresso directly into your ice cream instead.

This espresso-brewing trick makes affogato making a breeze, as it requires little effort on your part. All you have to do is scoop out your gelato (or ice cream, if that's all you have on hand) into your choice of cup or bowl. From there, get your espresso machine going. Whether you use a manual, barista-style Breville — available on Amazon — or a simple Nespresso Vertuo, you'll want to put that cup directly under your machine's spout. Then, as you brew your coffee per usual, watch as the liquid drips down and over your gelato. All you'll have left to do is grab a spoon and enjoy your Italian-style dessert. No cleanup necessary.

While this technique strips down the process of making an affogato, it doesn't taste lazy and will transport you straight to Italy. You can even personalize the dessert by simply playing around with different ice creams, syrups, and garnishes.