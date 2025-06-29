This Kirkland Signature Wine Is Far Better — And Cheaper — Than Any Name Brand

Costco is known for great prices on a wide variety of goods, from batteries and baby wipes to bottles of bourbon. One area where the warehouse chain really shines is in its store-branded Kirkland's Signature products, which are so much more than a cheaper knockoff brand, in contrast to many store-brands from its competitors. This is also true of Kirkland Signature wines, and one of the best value Kirkland Signature wines is one that is far better — and cheaper — than any name brand, and that's the Kirkland Signature prosecco.

The Kirkland Signature Asolo Prosecco Superiore is a DOCG (Denominazione di Origine Controllate e Garantita) product, the highest classification of Italian wines, which means that it meets set rules for production and winemaking, as well as passing a taste test. The prosecco retails for $7 to $8 a bottle, depending on your Costco location, which is still way cheaper than comparable name brands — a bottle of La Marca Prosecco (which some reviewers feel is a close comparable to the Kirkland Signature Prosecco) usually retails for at least $13 (and around $15 at Costco), while comparable prosecco bottles can cost two to three times more than the Kirkland Signature.