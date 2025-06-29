This Kirkland Signature Wine Is Far Better — And Cheaper — Than Any Name Brand
Costco is known for great prices on a wide variety of goods, from batteries and baby wipes to bottles of bourbon. One area where the warehouse chain really shines is in its store-branded Kirkland's Signature products, which are so much more than a cheaper knockoff brand, in contrast to many store-brands from its competitors. This is also true of Kirkland Signature wines, and one of the best value Kirkland Signature wines is one that is far better — and cheaper — than any name brand, and that's the Kirkland Signature prosecco.
The Kirkland Signature Asolo Prosecco Superiore is a DOCG (Denominazione di Origine Controllate e Garantita) product, the highest classification of Italian wines, which means that it meets set rules for production and winemaking, as well as passing a taste test. The prosecco retails for $7 to $8 a bottle, depending on your Costco location, which is still way cheaper than comparable name brands — a bottle of La Marca Prosecco (which some reviewers feel is a close comparable to the Kirkland Signature Prosecco) usually retails for at least $13 (and around $15 at Costco), while comparable prosecco bottles can cost two to three times more than the Kirkland Signature.
Why Kirkland Signature Prosecco a fan favorite
Despite its low cost, the Kirkland Signature prosecco offers a balanced taste not often found in cheaper versions, which tend to be too sweet or have an off flavor or weird aftertaste. The Kirkland Signature prosecco is noted as being extra dry, with a hint of sweetness and subtle notes of fruit. It's light and effervescent with plenty of fine bubbles. It's a perfectly enjoyable sipper all on its own, but it can also be used to make a mimosa, Bellini, or another sparkling wine cocktail.
It's no wonder that we rated the Kirkland Signature prosecco as the absolute best cheap "champagne," though Costco does also make a great value actual Champagne (which is more than double the price of the prosecco). Which one to pick comes down to personal tastes — though in at least one instance, a Redditor noted that they picked the Kirkland Signature prosecco in a blind taste test, which included a $100 bottle of Champagne, for their wedding.