What Makes Kirkland's Frozen Pizza So Popular With Shoppers?
Costco is a popular grocery store for its low prices, bulk quantities, and beloved Kirkland store-brand products. And Kirkland frozen pizzas are one of the most popular products in the history of Costco. Considering how many different brands of frozen pizza that exist, that's saying a lot. Perhaps the biggest draw for Costco customers initially is the price tag, as Kirkland standard signature pizzas come 4 to a box with an average cost of around $15 depending on the type of pizza in question. Off the bat, you won't find a 3 to 4 dollar pizza from most name-brand frozen pizzas.
Kirkland brand's frozen pizzas are all thin-crust varieties. We ranked 6 different frozen pizzas from Costco, and the 3 Kirkland pizzas that made the list were the cauliflower crust supreme, cheese, and pepperoni pizzas. Surprisingly enough, the cauliflower crust pizza was our favorite of the three. In fact, we ranked the supreme cauliflower crust pizzas the best Kirkland frozen meal, period. Customers on Reddit agree, with one review saying, "this pizza is the holy grail for the gluten-free community." Another customer chimed in, "I'm not even gluten free and it's probably my favorite frozen pizza." Customers praised the integrity of the crispy cauliflower crust under the weight of a generous amount of delicious toppings and cheese. Speaking to the popularity of the cauliflower crust, one customer wrote on Reddit, "I was just at Costco and I saw one of these pizzas in every 3rd person's cart."
Customer reviews for Kirkland thin crust cheese and pepperoni pizzas
While the cauliflower crust pizza is a favorite for gluten-free and gluten-eaters alike, the Kirkland thin-crust pepperoni pizza is also praised for its price, taste, and crispy crust. It received a 10/10 score on a frozen dinner review on Reddit, deeming the pepperoni pizza "a stupendous pizza in both quality and price." The review goes on to say that despite letting a decade pass since the last sampling of the pizza, "the quality has remained outstanding which I think we've all come to expect from Kirkland." A YouTube review shows how easily and quickly the pizza bakes and just how perfectly it cuts fresh out of the oven. The reviewer loved the cheese pull and generous amount of pepperoni, sauce, and cheese. Customers also recommend leaving the pizza in the oven for 15 minutes as opposed to the 12 or 13 minutes specified to get an especially crispy crust.
While we aren't as big of a fan of the cheese pizza in our ranking, customers on YouTube are delighted by the cheese pull, ease of use, and price tag. One YouTube video said that "the edge of the crust is crisp and the bottom is crisp but there's still some really nice chewiness. The sauce is flavorful and sweet. It would be a hit with kids." Other YouTube videos recommend adding fresh or canned veggies to it before popping it into the oven for a lazy adult dinner.