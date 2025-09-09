What Makes Kirkland's Frozen Pizza So Popular With Shoppers?

Costco is a popular grocery store for its low prices, bulk quantities, and beloved Kirkland store-brand products. And Kirkland frozen pizzas are one of the most popular products in the history of Costco. Considering how many different brands of frozen pizza that exist, that's saying a lot. Perhaps the biggest draw for Costco customers initially is the price tag, as Kirkland standard signature pizzas come 4 to a box with an average cost of around $15 depending on the type of pizza in question. Off the bat, you won't find a 3 to 4 dollar pizza from most name-brand frozen pizzas.

Kirkland brand's frozen pizzas are all thin-crust varieties. We ranked 6 different frozen pizzas from Costco, and the 3 Kirkland pizzas that made the list were the cauliflower crust supreme, cheese, and pepperoni pizzas. Surprisingly enough, the cauliflower crust pizza was our favorite of the three. In fact, we ranked the supreme cauliflower crust pizzas the best Kirkland frozen meal, period. Customers on Reddit agree, with one review saying, "this pizza is the holy grail for the gluten-free community." Another customer chimed in, "I'm not even gluten free and it's probably my favorite frozen pizza." Customers praised the integrity of the crispy cauliflower crust under the weight of a generous amount of delicious toppings and cheese. Speaking to the popularity of the cauliflower crust, one customer wrote on Reddit, "I was just at Costco and I saw one of these pizzas in every 3rd person's cart."