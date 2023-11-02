Why It Pays To Soak The Nuts When Making Your Own Cashew Milk

Cashew milk is a veritable fountain of youth, providing countless health benefits to keep our hearts, eyes, skin, immune systems, and blood as pure and vivacious as the day we were born. Cashews have a sumptuous buttery sweet flavor and a creamy, decadent texture that breaks down into the richest, smoothest dairy-free milk. Cashew milk is thus one of the easiest types of milk to make at home, requiring no tedious straining or sieving.

While making cashew milk is as easy as throwing cashews and water into a blender, soaking cashews is the one step you never want to skip. It pays to soak cashews in water for both nutritional and practical purposes. Soaking cashews, or any seeds, will rid them of compounds known as anti-nutrients that create an impenetrable barrier around their wealth of nutrients. Once the anti-nutrients break down, we can fully digest them and effectively absorb all their nutrients.

From a practical standpoint, soaking cashews primes them for blending and increases the volume of cashew milk; Cashes inflate and soften as they soak, aiding their quick disintegration and thorough emulsification with water for the creamiest, dreamiest milk.

Ideally, you should soak cashews overnight, but a four-hour soak is enough to soften them and draw out key nutrients. If you're short on time, many recipes recommend using hot water for a quicker soak.