11 Frozen French Fry Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

It seems like you can find almost anything in the frozen food aisle these days. Whether those foods will actually taste any good once they've been reheated, though, is a toss-up. One frozen dish that never disappoints, though, is french fries. They're easy to keep on hand to use as a simple side dish, and they crisp up nicely in the oven and are one of the best uses for your air fryer. But with so many different frozen fry brands on the market, how do you know you're getting the best one?

You may think that all french fries are created more or less equally, considering that they're ultimately just potatoes. If you think this way, though, you're wrong. There are actually many small but noticeable differences among the different fry brands out there, so it pays to know which brands are worth seeking out and which are better left in the store freezer.

I've tasted fries from 11 different brands to assess how they stack up against each other. Although many of these products are quite similar to one another, they have enough differences to rank them from worst to best. I tried to choose the simplest version of these brands' fries when possible, and I evaluated each based on flavor and texture. Keep reading to get the 411 on which french fry brands you should try next time you're craving a fast food-style meal at home.