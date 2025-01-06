For The Crispiest French Fries, A Double Fry Won't Cut It
Few dishes out there are as beloved as a simple plate of French fries. Other than being cheap and easy to make, they're enjoyable whether you pair them with a juicy burger or eat them on their own. If you've made homemade fries before, however, the odds are good that you used the classic double-fry method to give your fries a good crunch. Well, according to Guillaume Thivet, Executive Chef at New York's Grand Brasserie, a double-fry — surprisingly — won't cut it if you'd like your fries extra-crispy (and let's face it, everybody does).
"I usually thrice cook my French fries," Thivet explained. "First at 225 degrees Fahrenheit to start cooking the inside of the fries, then 275 degrees Fahrenheit to start to crisp the fries. [Then] store them in a cool place for at least 15 to 20 minutes. After this, [fry them at] 375 degrees Fahrenheit for perfect golden crispy fries [that are] soft inside." Think of the first two frying sessions as setting the stage for the final crisping in the third.
The several minute resting period between the second and third fries is crucial: This will ensure that all the extra moisture that'd get in the way of your fries crisping is evaporated. So, when you finally dip the fries into the fryer for a third time, the nice-and-dry fries will crispen all the way to a shattering degree. That's a lot of extra work, but trust us — the crispy fries you get in the end are worth every extra second!
Serving up your fresh-and-hot, super-crispy fries
While there's nothing wrong with enjoying your fries with a quick dollop of ketchup, since you've gone the extra mile already, why not take some time to make the first taste of your triple-fried French fries memorable? A quick five-minute smoky white queso dip is all it takes to make the experience truly special. This creamy sauce combines melted American cheese with the subtle heat of jalapeños and green chiles, plus a hint of smoked paprika to create a rich and flavorful dip that perfectly complements your crispy fries. And you don't have to stop at dips. Adding a sprinkle of powdered cheese on top can give your fries an extra layer of indulgence.
But here's a secret: Tajín seasoning will really upgrade your fries. This Mexican blend of salt, chili pepper, and lime will definitely keep you reaching for more with its tangy heat. If it's not stocked at your local stores, you can buy a bottle of Tajín on Amazon for around $3. And say you want to turn your fries into a complete meal? Not a problem! You can make loaded gyro fries by topping your crispy fries with oven-baked gyro meat, fresh vegetables, and cool tzatziki sauce. Other than being an awesome use of your special fries, the next time someone tells you fries can't be a meal on their own, serve them this. We guarantee they'll happily eat their words along with every last fry on their plate!