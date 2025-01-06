For The Crispiest French Fries, A Double Fry Won't Cut It

Few dishes out there are as beloved as a simple plate of French fries. Other than being cheap and easy to make, they're enjoyable whether you pair them with a juicy burger or eat them on their own. If you've made homemade fries before, however, the odds are good that you used the classic double-fry method to give your fries a good crunch. Well, according to Guillaume Thivet, Executive Chef at New York's Grand Brasserie, a double-fry — surprisingly — won't cut it if you'd like your fries extra-crispy (and let's face it, everybody does).

"I usually thrice cook my French fries," Thivet explained. "First at 225 degrees Fahrenheit to start cooking the inside of the fries, then 275 degrees Fahrenheit to start to crisp the fries. [Then] store them in a cool place for at least 15 to 20 minutes. After this, [fry them at] 375 degrees Fahrenheit for perfect golden crispy fries [that are] soft inside." Think of the first two frying sessions as setting the stage for the final crisping in the third.

The several minute resting period between the second and third fries is crucial: This will ensure that all the extra moisture that'd get in the way of your fries crisping is evaporated. So, when you finally dip the fries into the fryer for a third time, the nice-and-dry fries will crispen all the way to a shattering degree. That's a lot of extra work, but trust us — the crispy fries you get in the end are worth every extra second!

