Upgrade Your Next Batch Of Fries With A Sprinkle Of Tajín

French fries have to be one of the world's most beloved snacks. Whether they go by frites, chips, or patatas, they are a deliciously crispy, blank canvas to which you can add any flavors or toppings your heart desires. These days, the trendiest seasoning that people are adding to their fries is the versatile Tajín. The popular Mexican seasoning adds a salty, spicy, and citrusy touch to anything you sprinkle it on, and fries are not the exception.

But don't limit your fries adventures to just potatoes. You can make tasty fries with many kinds of vegetables, including sweet potato, zucchini, eggplant, taro, yam, and even avocado. They can be deep fried plain or battered, coated in panko or breadcrumbs, baked, or made quickly in the air fryer. To season the fries, it is best to sprinkle the Tajín right after taking them out of whatever appliance you use, when they are piping hot. Drain them on paper towels to absorb the excess oil and liberally sprinkle the Tajín on top. For best results, place the drained fries in a heatproof bowl, sprinkle Tajín, and toss so they get coated on all sides.