Loaded Gyro Fries Recipe
Canadians have perfected the art of the loaded fry. Poutine, the country's national dish, is a cheese- and gravy-loaded fry with a much more elegant name. There's really nothing like a loaded fry — sure, you could eat the same ingredients in a regular bowl with a boring fork, but isn't it so much better with some fries? And besides, nachos already exist; fries are just another delicious vessel for piping-hot piles of toppings.
In this recipe by Michelle McGlinn, dense steakhouse french fries are topped with homemade gyro meat, tomato, onion, and a quick tzatziki sauce. Typical gyro meat is shaved from a vertical rotisserie, but McGlinn's meatloaf method is approachable for home cooks and involves roasting lamb, bacon, and plenty of seasonings together in the oven. It might sound like a lot of work for some french fries, but don't think of it that way — think of it like the best (pita-less) gyro you'll ever have.
Gather the ingredients for loaded gyro fries
To begin, you'll need onion, garlic, bacon, ground lamb, breadcrumbs, oregano, cumin, salt, black pepper, and Aleppo pepper. Keep the salt handy and grab some Greek yogurt, lemon juice, cucumber, olive oil, and dill to make the tzatziki sauce. From there, you'll just need tomato, onion, and french fries. We recommend looking for a thick, dense steakhouse french fry, which will hold up the heavy gyro meat. If you can't find those, try crinkle-cut or a classic hand-cut fry.
Step 1: Heat up the oven
Preheat oven to 325 F.
Step 2: Add the bacon and aromatics to your food processor
To make the gyro meat, combine onion, garlic, and bacon in a food processor.
Step 3: Pulse into a paste
Pulse until finely chopped and paste-like.
Step 4: Add the gyro ingredients to a bowl
Add onion mixture, lamb, breadcrumbs, and seasonings to a large bowl.
Step 5: Mix
Mix together until very well combined.
Step 6: Press the meat into a pan
Press lamb mixture into a greased loaf pan.
Step 7: Bake
Bake for 50-60 minutes, until center registers 165 F.
Step 8: Drain, cool, and slice
Drain grease and let cool completely. Once cooled, slice gyro meat into thin slices.
Step 9: Make the tzatziki sauce
To make the tzatziki sauce, combine yogurt, lemon juice, cucumber, garlic, olive oil, salt, and dill in a small bowl.
Step 10: Crank up the heat
Adjust oven temperature to 400 F.
Step 11: Spread the fries onto a baking sheet
To make the fries, spread on a baking sheet and toss with olive oil.
Step 12: Bake
Bake for 15-20 minutes, or until golden and crispy.
Step 13: Start to assemble your loaded fries
To assemble, spread fries and gyro meat on a platter and sprinkle with salt.
Step 14: Load up the fries, and enjoy
Top with tzatziki sauce and tomato and onion slices before serving.
Can I shortcut the gyro meat for loaded gyro fries?
We know an hour in the oven for some sliced meat is a labor of love, but we promise this gyro recipe is totally worth it. We recommend trying this method at least once, just to experience how good homemade gyro meat can be when made like a meatloaf. If you're really in a pinch, though, you can make a very similar loaded fry with some shortcuts.
For the most similar flavor, use all the same ingredients — minus the breadcrumbs — and cook them in a skillet until deeply browned, crumbling things up with a wooden spoon. You can also do this with ground beef, which you may already have on hand. Similarly, you can use thinly shaved steak browned in a skillet for the familiar gyro texture. Of course, if you're lucky enough to have a store that sells frozen gyro meat, this will grant the most similar results with half the effort — but like anything, store-bought won't taste as good as homemade.
Can I make loaded gyro fries in advance?
French fries are notorious for being hard to reheat, and that's why we don't recommend trying to make this ahead of time or planning this as a meal prep option. Typically, you'd serve loaded fries on football Sunday or as an appetizer for a party of friends, where the fries can be grabbed throughout the evening. If you hate the idea of being in the kitchen for an hour before serving, we recommend making the gyro meat ahead of time to streamline the process. The cooked meat will keep for 3-4 days in the refrigerator, so roast the lamb ahead of time, then slice and warm through alongside the fries in the oven. This way, the fries are fresh (not soggy), and the dish comes together in less than 30 minutes. If you do end up with leftovers, store them in airtight containers for 3-4 days, separating the tzatziki as much as possible to make reheating a breeze.
- For the gyro meat
- 1 small yellow onion
- 4 cloves garlic
- 4 strips bacon
- 1 pound ground lamb
- ¼ cup breadcrumbs
- 2 teaspoons dried oregano
- 2 teaspoons ground cumin
- 2 teaspoons salt
- 1 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1 teaspoon Aleppo pepper flakes
- For the tzatziki sauce
- 1 cup Greek yogurt
- Juice from ½ lemon
- ¼ cup finely grated cucumber
- 1 clove garlic, grated
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 2 tablespoons finely chopped dill
- For assembly
- 1 (24-ounce) bag frozen french fries
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 2 Roma tomatoes, sliced
- ½ red onion, thinly sliced
|Calories per Serving
|898
|Total Fat
|60.6 g
|Saturated Fat
|21.3 g
|Trans Fat
|0.2 g
|Cholesterol
|111.5 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|56.3 g
|Dietary Fiber
|5.8 g
|Total Sugars
|6.0 g
|Sodium
|1,137.9 mg
|Protein
|34.4 g