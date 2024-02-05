Loaded Gyro Fries Recipe

Canadians have perfected the art of the loaded fry. Poutine, the country's national dish, is a cheese- and gravy-loaded fry with a much more elegant name. There's really nothing like a loaded fry — sure, you could eat the same ingredients in a regular bowl with a boring fork, but isn't it so much better with some fries? And besides, nachos already exist; fries are just another delicious vessel for piping-hot piles of toppings.

In this recipe by Michelle McGlinn, dense steakhouse french fries are topped with homemade gyro meat, tomato, onion, and a quick tzatziki sauce. Typical gyro meat is shaved from a vertical rotisserie, but McGlinn's meatloaf method is approachable for home cooks and involves roasting lamb, bacon, and plenty of seasonings together in the oven. It might sound like a lot of work for some french fries, but don't think of it that way — think of it like the best (pita-less) gyro you'll ever have.