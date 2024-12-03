The 4 Potato Varieties McDonald's Uses For Its Fries

You can get french fries at nearly every fast food chain, but very few have managed to cement its version as one of its most iconic menu items. McDonald's, however, has long been successful at that. McDonald's fries easily rank as one of the very best and are known for being super thin, super flavorful, and (most importantly) fluffy on the inside yet super crispy on the outside. The chain doesn't make a secret out of how it makes its iconic fries and attributes some of the reason for their scrumptiousness to quality potato varieties. McDonald's mainly uses four types of potatoes: Russet Burbank, Ranger Russet, Umatilla Russet, and Shepody.

You'll immediately notice that three out of the four are Russet potatoes — the best variety for baking and frying. High in starch and low in moisture, Russet potatoes have the ideal texture for achieving peak exterior crispiness while maintaining the fluffy interior. The Russet Burbank variety is considered the golden standard for a french fry, kind of like an older sibling that the youngsters get compared to. Named after Luther Burbank, who first discovered it in the 1870s, this potato has a strong flavor and low sugar content. But it is a late variety, as the harvest season doesn't begin until mid-September. Umatilla Russet, named after the Native American Umatilla tribe, is a moderately late variety used by McDonald's, so it makes sense that the chain would also invest in earlier varieties such as Ranger Russet and Shepody.

