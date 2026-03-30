28 Salad Recipes That Pair Perfectly With Italian Food

Italian food is all about making the most of simple, fresh, high-quality ingredients. Staples like olive oil, tomatoes, garlic, and herbs come together to create rich sauces, hearty pastas, and rustic pizzas, all full of bold, comforting flavors that boast a seemingly universal appeal. But every great Italian meal deserves a vibrant counterpart, and a refreshing salad makes the perfect pairing.

Crisp greens, zesty citrus, briny olives, and tangy vinaigrettes all do an excellent job of cutting through richness and elevating the Italian dining experience. Mediterranean-inspired salads are always a great choice, with ingredients like mozzarella, tomatoes, and basil tying in perfectly with the flavors already on your plate. However, there are plenty of unexpectedly delicious accompaniments to consider, such as salads with fresh fruits, nuts, and grains that add texture and depth while still keeping things balanced.

In this lineup, you'll find a hand-picked selection of fresh, colorful options that'll complement everything from creamy pastas and cheesy bakes to light, savory antipasti. Packed with texture and brightness, these salads are guaranteed to bring a touch of freshness to your Italian spread.