28 Salad Recipes That Pair Perfectly With Italian Food
Italian food is all about making the most of simple, fresh, high-quality ingredients. Staples like olive oil, tomatoes, garlic, and herbs come together to create rich sauces, hearty pastas, and rustic pizzas, all full of bold, comforting flavors that boast a seemingly universal appeal. But every great Italian meal deserves a vibrant counterpart, and a refreshing salad makes the perfect pairing.
Crisp greens, zesty citrus, briny olives, and tangy vinaigrettes all do an excellent job of cutting through richness and elevating the Italian dining experience. Mediterranean-inspired salads are always a great choice, with ingredients like mozzarella, tomatoes, and basil tying in perfectly with the flavors already on your plate. However, there are plenty of unexpectedly delicious accompaniments to consider, such as salads with fresh fruits, nuts, and grains that add texture and depth while still keeping things balanced.
In this lineup, you'll find a hand-picked selection of fresh, colorful options that'll complement everything from creamy pastas and cheesy bakes to light, savory antipasti. Packed with texture and brightness, these salads are guaranteed to bring a touch of freshness to your Italian spread.
1. Chopped Caprese Salad
This effortlessly elegant chopped Caprese salad is a natural partner for Italian mains. Juicy tomatoes, creamy mozzarella, and fragrant basil mirror the ingredients found in a whole host of beloved dishes, helping to tie the whole meal together. Tossed in a simple olive oil and balsamic dressing, the salad delivers a wonderful tangy brightness that balances richer dishes like pasta or lasagna beautifully, ensuring your plate is well-rounded and full of color.
Recipe: Chopped Caprese Salad
2. Citrusy Arugula Salad
Peppery, zesty, and full of contrast, this citrusy arugula salad is the ultimate refreshing addition to an Italian spread. The slightly bitter bite of the greens and bursts of juiciness from the mandarin slices work especially well alongside creamy pastas and velvety risottos. And there's plenty of texture from the crunchy sunflower seeds and sliced red onion, keeping every forkful interesting. Finished with a light vinaigrette, it's the perfect pick if your accompanying dishes are on the heavier side.
Recipe: Citrusy Arugula Salad
3. Roasted Eggplant and Lentil Salad
For something a little heartier, try this wholesome eggplant and lentil salad. It brings plenty of depth to the table, but still keeps things fresh and nutritious, blending perfectly caramelized roasted eggplant with juicy tomatoes and leafy arugula. The lentils add a welcomed boost of protein while making the dish all the more satisfying, and the lemon-Dijon dressing provides heaps of tanginess. Finish with crumbled feta for a pop of salty tang, and you've got a nourishing side that works with everything from herby grilled fish to buttery ravioli.
4. Heirloom Tomato Panzanella
Panzanella is a Tuscan classic that turns humble staples into a flavor-packed savory salad, and this version leans into the sweet and tangy freshness of heirloom tomatoes. Combined with crisp cucumber, sweet shallots, and fresh herbs, the tomatoes bring a moreish juiciness, while toasted ciabatta adds that signature rustic crunch. A simple dressing of olive oil and red wine vinegar keeps things bright, and the resulting dish is an ideal pick for serving with equally summery sides like cured meat platters or chilled soups.
Recipe: Heirloom Tomato Panzanella
5. Everyday Salad with Herby Lemon Vinaigrette
A delightfully versatile option, this crunchy, lettuce-based salad blends sweet, zesty, and herby flavors with simple, fresh veggies and toasted pepitas, and it truly hits all the right notes. The maple-Dijon dressing features lemon, rosemary, and thyme, and this tangy concoction fits right in with the crisp cucumber, red onion, and tomatoes. It's light yet bursting with flavor, and easy enough to whip up on a weeknight, perhaps to enjoy alongside a hearty pizza.
6. Veggie Antipasti Italian Pasta Salad
Packed with Mediterranean-inspired goodness, this antipasti pasta salad makes for a satisfying addition to any Italian feast. The hearty base is al dente rotini, which is enhanced with tender, earthy artichokes, briny olives, crisp hearts of palm, and sweet grape tomatoes. For richness, we add creamy mozzarella, tossing everything in an herb-forward red wine vinaigrette to continue the antipasti vibe. This one would work brilliantly as a base for grilled chicken or fish, and it'll taste great with a hunk of crusty Italian bread.
7. 3-Ingredient Heirloom Tomato Salad
Made with just three core ingredients, this fuss-free salad showcases the irresistible flavor of summer tomatoes. Slow-roasting the tomatoes brings out their natural sweetness, which is contrasted perfectly by the creamy, salty feta cheese. A generous handful of basil introduces a fragrant, herbaceous note and pleasing color contrast. The salad will shine with other rich, tomato-forward dishes like spaghetti bolognese or creamy tomato gnocchi. Or, you could serve it atop a slice of crusty ciabatta for an even more comforting take on a classic Italian bruschetta.
8. Shaved Brussels Sprouts Salad
Brussels sprouts aren't just for boiling or roasting, they also shine served raw in a refreshing salad. Here, we toss the shaved greens with rich Manchego cheese and sweet, jammy chopped dates, creating a wonderfully balanced mix of sweet, salty, and slightly bitter flavors. Sunflower seeds add crunch, and a zesty red wine vinaigrette soaks every morsel, yielding an elegant salad that's perfect for cutting through the richness of heavier, carb-based Italian dishes.
Recipe: Shaved Brussels Sprouts Salad
9. Pesto Chicken and Zucchini Noodle Salad
This vibrant pesto-tossed salad looks deceptively spaghetti-like, but it's in fact made with zucchini noodles for a fresh, nutritious twist. The zoodles, tender chicken pieces, halved cherry tomatoes, and mini mozzarella balls all get coated in the flavor-packed homemade basil pesto, before the herby medley is finished with a crunchy garnish of pine nuts. This salad feels like a complete meal in itself, but it absolutely works as a side, too. Try pairing it with a creamy mushroom risotto or hearty pasta bake for the ultimate rich-refreshing contrast.
10. Spinach Salad with Roasted Fennel and Grapefruit
Featuring tender roasted fennel and tart, juicy grapefruit, this easy salad takes a classic leafy green base and gives it an undeniably sophisticated twist. Briny black olives bring even more depth to the mild base of baby spinach leaves, and the olive oil and grapefruit juice dressing adds an extra layer of citrusy zing. This one offers an exceptionally light, palate-cleansing contrast when enjoyed with rich, creamy, or cheesy mains.
11. Roasted Artichoke and White Bean Salad
Earthy roasted artichokes meet creamy cannellini beans in this satisfying Italian-inspired salad. The artichokes become gloriously caramelized as they roast in the oven, and the beans serve as a mild, tender base that soaks up the aromatic flavors of the herbs and shallots beautifully. Tied together with a lemon and mustard dressing, this salad feels right at home alongside the rustic, savory notes of the Italian classics.
12. Spring Vegetable and Herb Grain Salad
A colorful mix of grains, roasted vegetables, and fresh herbs, this nourishing salad is oozing with visual appeal and bright, earthy flavor. Chewy wheat berries and faro pair exceptionally well with the tender-crisp asparagus, sweet peppers, and artichokes, while a lemon and champagne vinegar dressing adds a moreish tang. There's fresh parsley and basil in there, too, introducing a pop of green and heaps of herbal complexity. It's a dish that works with Italian-style proteins and saucy pastas alike, giving your meal plenty of texture and dimension.
13. Summer Garden Pasta Salad
Prepping for a summertime garden gathering? Make sure to add this herby pasta salad to your menu. It combines tender fusilli, sauteed zucchini, crisp bell peppers, and juicy cherry tomatoes, which are flavored with fresh herbs and a lemon-garlic dressing for a fragrant lift. A final sprinkle of pine nuts brings a buttery crunch, and the resulting salad makes an ideal side for meaty mains like chicken Parmesan or pesto-drizzled barbecued steaks.
Recipe: Summer Garden Pasta Salad
14. Easy Vegan Orzo Salad Recipe with a Dijon Twist
This easy vegan orzo salad proves that meat isn't required to create a bold and satisfying side dish. We start with a neutral canvas of al dente orzo pasta, tossing this with delicious, nutrient-rich veggies like artichokes, corn, peas, and marinated mushrooms. For a fresh, herby boost, there's basil and mint, and the garlicky mustard vinaigrette enhances every bite. Try pairing this salad with other plant-based Italian dishes like vegetable risotto or spaghetti al pomodoro.
15. Roasted Veggie Pesto Quinoa Salad
Aromatic, herby flavors make this roasted veggie quinoa salad a real standout. Served warm, it brings all of the comforting vibes, packing heaps of caramelized depth from the tender oven-roasted mushrooms, red peppers, and onions. Nutty chickpeas further boost the heartiness, and a lemony pumpkin seed pesto livens things up to no end. We love enjoying this salad with a generous portion of rich, cheesy baked ziti.
16. Chopped Asparagus Salad
Tender asparagus is the star of this chopped salad, which takes a simple, well-balanced approach with its medley of crisp veggies, nutty chickpeas, and creamy feta. Radish adds a peppery bite, but there's also a delicious dose of sweetness from roasted red peppers. And because a tangy element is a must, we toss everything in a citrusy champagne vinegar dressing for a light and bright finish. Guaranteed to inject some freshness into your spread, this salad is a go-to if you're also whipping up carb-heavy pizza or pasta dishes.
Recipe: Chopped Asparagus Salad
17. Fresh and Crunchy Italian Rice Salad
With a base of nutty brown rice and a tempting mix of veggies, this hearty salad already packs a mouthwatering hit of Italian-inspired flavor, making it the perfect candidate for rounding out a rustic dinner. We throw in diced ham to amp up the savory depth, and black olives for a touch of brininess, finishing with a sprinkling of pine nuts to introduce some crunch. This robust, textured side will complement herby roasted chicken, garlicky seafood dishes, or even other zesty, leafy salads.
18. Caesar Chicken Pasta Salad
While it certainly feels like a complete meal in its own right, this creamy pasta salad also works rather magnificently as a side, fitting right in alongside all of the Italian favorites. Here, we take the classic Caesar salad and transform it into something more substantial, adding al dente fusilli into the mix. The silky, anchovy-spiked dressing and crispy croutons keep things traditional, and roasted chicken boosts the savory richness, while shavings of Parmesan tie everything together with their distinct nutty, salty notes.
Recipe: Caesar Chicken Pasta Salad
19. Chicken, Pear, and Walnut Chopped Salad
Full of irresistible sweet and savory contrast, this chicken, pear, and walnut salad will bring something a little different to your Italian dining experience. It doesn't lean heavy on tomatoes and basil like many Italian-style salads. Instead, this side combines earthy beets and crisp lettuce with the meat, fruit, and nuts, while also benefitting from the creamy tang of crumbled Gorgonzola cheese and a sweet and tangy maple-mustard dressing. It's a more indulgent-feeling salad that still works just as brilliantly with savory pasta dishes or roasted mains.
20. Grilled Strawberry Balsamic Chicken and Spinach Salad
For a salad that's bursting with bright berry flavor, whip up this sweet and savory, strawberry-spiked balsamic chicken salad. The succulent grilled meat sits atop of bed of leafy spinach, tart red onion, and crunchy pecans. As for the strawberry element, the juicy fruit features both in the salad itself, and in the rich balsamic dressing, to really amp up the sweet-tart flavor. The result is a delightfully elegant, layered dish that'll elevate any Italian feast.
Recipe: Grilled Strawberry Balsamic Chicken and Spinach Salad
21. Summer Tomato and Blackberry Salad
Blackberries are an unexpected but totally game-changing salad add-in, and they turn this summery creation into a real showstopper. Paired with ripe tomatoes, creamy avocado, and delicate zucchini ribbons, the fruit adds a subtle sweet-tart edge that's balanced by tangy feta and a zesty mustard vinaigrette. And for that all-important crunchy element, we throw in sweet, nutty pistachios. Garnishing with basil ties everything back to familiar Mediterranean flavors, making the final dish a versatile accompaniment to a wide array of hearty Italian staples.
22. Tonno e Fagioli (Italian Tuna and Bean Salad)
If leafy greens aren't your thing, tonno e fagioli is a must-try. A handful of simple ingredients come together in the most delicious way, yielding a rustic side that works equally well spooned atop crusty bread or served with tomato-forward pasta or gnocchi dishes. There's a base of creamy butter beans and flaky tuna, boosted with the sharp bite of red onion, and brightened with fresh parsley and a squeeze of lemon. Whipped up in minutes, it makes for a wonderfully hassle-free, protein-packed side.
23. Grapefruit and Arugula Salad with Quinoa
Fans of tart, peppery flavors will love this grapefruit and arugula salad. As well as providing their signature hit of acidity, the pink, juicy fruit slices give the salad a striking look, making this side dish a top pick for dinner parties or special occasions. We add sustenance to the leafy base with fluffy quinoa, and richness with avocado, all while balancing the citrusy bite of the grapefruit with sweet, chewy dried cranberries. It's a carefully crafted combination that'll keep a carb-forward Italian meal feeling balanced.
24. Fall-Forward Sweet Potato Panzanella Salad
This irresistibly rustic panzanella is a warm, comforting take on the traditional bread salad, with roasted veggies taking center stage. Sweet potatoes, Brussels sprouts, and cauliflower develop rich, caramelized flavors in the oven, making a mouthwatering match for the crispy croutons and sweet, vibrant pomegranate seeds. Served over tender greens with a tangy maple-mustard dressing, this salad brings color and nutrients to the table while keeping things cozy. Try serving it with other fall-inspired Italian-style dishes like wild mushroom risotto or pumpkin-stuffed pasta.
25. Strawberry Arugula Salad
Sweet, juicy strawberries and peppery arugula make for a fitting match in this ultra-refreshing salad. The recipe covers just about every flavor note and textural element you could wish for, offering a cooling crunch from cucumber, the chewy sweetness of chopped dates, and hit of creamy, tangy richness from crumbled goat cheese. We toss everything in a light balsamic dressing for a dose of acidity, and garnish with nutty, toasted pumpkin seeds, creating a salad that effortlessly contrasts the robust flavors of rich Italian sauces, savory meats, and cheesy pastas.
Recipe: Strawberry Arugula Salad
26. Best Utica Greens
First invented at a restaurant in Utica, New York in the 1980s, this beloved Italian-American salad has a gloriously indulgent feel, and it pairs perfectly with other creamy, cheesy dishes. Our version of Utica greens calls for the classic base of tender, sauteed escarole, which is cooked with garlic, onion, and spicy cherry peppers. But the rich, crispy toppings are what really set this salad apart. It's finished with salty sliced prosciutto and a golden layer of cheesy breadcrumbs, which become all the more melty and crunchy after a quick blast under the broiler.
Recipe: Best Utica Greens
27. Marinated Mushroom Antipasto Salad
In this deliciously earthy antipasto salad, cremini mushrooms are the main event. The sliced veggies are lightly cooked until tender, then left to marinate in a garlic and herb mixture, giving every morsel a deeply savory, aromatic bite. The make-ahead nature of this dish only enhances its appeal, with the flavors becoming richer over time. It works brilliantly alongside cured meats, cheeses, crusty bread, or even as a topping for pasta.
28. Herby Zucchini Ribbon Salad
It's fresh, delicate, and packed with herby goodness, and this zucchini ribbon salad will fit right in with your Italian spread. It has an elegant look and the light, refreshing flavor to match, with the simple lemon and olive oil dressing enhancing the natural brightness of the juicy heirloom tomatoes and fragrant mix of basil, chives, parsley, and dill. There's no denying its versatility, but this dish pairs especially well with seafood or grilled meats.
Recipe: Herby Zucchini Ribbon Salad