Pesto Chicken And Zucchini Noodle Salad Recipe

If you're looking to add a bit of variety to this pesto chicken and zucchini noodle salad, you have a lot of options available to you. While this recipe uses a traditional basil base for its pesto, you can change up the sauce incorporated into this salad. Whether you choose some different herbs for your pesto, such as parsley or cilantro, or you add additional ingredients, suchas sun-dried tomatoes, arugula, or walnuts, you can really play with the flavors of the dish and add your own spin on things.

Though zucchini is an ideal vegetable for spiralizing, don't be afraid to experiment. Why not incorporate some other veggies into the salad, increasing your vegetable consumption and adding color, texture, and flavor to the final dish? Cucumber makes for a fresh and cooling addition, and carrots are a great spiralizer option that will add heaps of color and nutrients to your salad. Butternut squash adds a sweeter finish to this recipe, though you will need to saute, steam, or boil the squash noodles for a few minutes before using them.

Finally, how you finish a dish can make all the difference. While this recipe uses mozzarella, feta makes a delicious and punchy substitution. Toasted walnuts or pecans can be used as a nutty garnish to the salad, giving it more protein and a great, crunchy texture.