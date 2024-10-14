Summer Tomato And Blackberry Salad Recipe

If you're craving the fresh taste of summer and don't want to spend much time in the kitchen, this tomato and blackberry salad has you covered. It's bursting with sweet juicy blackberries and grape tomatoes, crisp and crunchy corn, delicate zucchini ribbons, sharp red onion, and meaty pistachios. Some salty feta cheese, creamy avocado, and a mustard dressing finish this salad off for the ultimate summer concoction that can be enjoyed for a light lunch, a fancy side, or a bright and unusual potluck dish.

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "When berries are in peak season I love adding them to salads for that delicious pop of sweet. It's also a nice change to make a salad without greens. Here we've got a mix of textures and flavors, and no one will miss the green leafies!" Keep reading to get introduced to a summery salad you can enjoy year-round.