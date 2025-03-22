Easy Vegan Orzo Salad Recipe With A Dijon Twist

Orzo puts a twist on regular pasta salad, especially if you're looking to switch things up from the standard big bites of pasta. The very small cut of short pasta gives each bite a more silky mouthfeel than larger, more widely used pasta shapes like rotini, farfalle, or shells. Just don't confuse orzo with rice, though the two do look quite similar. Making orzo pasta salad can be as simple as swapping another pasta shape with orzo and mixing it with your favorite add-ins and dressing. However, because the small size of the pasta, it works better when the ingredients are chopped on the smaller side.

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a recipe for orzo pasta salad with Dijon vinaigrette that's a good choice for spring. Orzo comes together with fresh vegetables like grape tomatoes and bell peppers as well as more strongly flavored marinated mushrooms, artichoke hearts, and black olives. Arugula adds a light peppery touch while fresh basil and mint contribute bright herby notes. The recipe is vegan as-written, but that doesn't mean you can't top off your orzo pasta salad with some fresh feta or grilled chicken, if desired.